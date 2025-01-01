Vienna University of Technology (TU Wien) supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

TU Wien publication fund is available for application, which can be found here.

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library via open-access@ub.tuwien.ac.at.