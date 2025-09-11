Volda University College supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

The article must be a type A or type B article to be eligible

The invoice will be sent to HVO by Frontiers, but the author must have received prior approval for publication funding from HVO (Publiseringsfondet). Alternatively, the author must have clarified other sources of funding in advance. HVO-tilsette får 10 prosent rabatt på gjeldande forfattaravgift (APC). Fakturaen vert sendt til HVO frå Frontiers, men forfattaren må på førehand ha fått innvilga publiseringsstøtte frå HVO (Publiseringsfondet). Alternativt må forfattaren på førehand ha avklart annan finansieringskjelde.

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library via postmottak@hivolda.no.