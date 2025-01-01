Introducing FAIR² Data Management

An intelligent way to organize, share, and publish data - making it AI-ready, reusable and impactful

Have you ever been asked to make your data FAIR? The FAIR² (pronounced ‘fair squared’) Data Management service provides a certified way to make your data FAIR - while also ensuring your datasets are AI-ready, machine-actionable, and primed for discovery.



AI-powered curation makes sharing research findings easier and more cost-effective, turning fragmented data into a reusable resource that meets funder mandates and accelerates discovery.

Apply for the FAIR² Data Management pilot

The FAIR² Data Article: a new way to publish research data

The FAIR² Data Article is a new article type designed to focus exclusively on a single dataset rather than testing specific hypotheses. This new publication format ensures that high-value datasets receive the same recognition, visibility, and citation opportunities as traditional research articles while remaining accessible and reusable for the global research community.

What makes the FAIR² Data Article unique?

Dataset-centric: Unlike traditional articles, which focus on hypothesis-driven analysis, FAIR² Data Articles are dedicated solely to the dataset, its structure, provenance, and reuse potential.

Peer-reviewed and citable: ensures that datasets are rigorously assessed for quality, completeness, and adherence to FAIR principles

Interoperable and AI-ready: published datasets are structured for seamless reuse, analysis, and integration with computational models and AI-driven research.

By publishing a FAIR² Data Article, researchers can enhance the impact of their data, comply with funder mandates, and contribute to a growing ecosystem of reusable, high-quality research data.

See the inaugural FAIR² Data article

Our data service for researchers

The FAIR² Data Management service provides you with the tools to curate your datasets, create an interactive FAIR² Data Portal, and publish a peer-reviewed FAIR² Data article — ensuring your research is reusable, citable, and ready for global impact.

Built on the FAIR² open specification, this AI-assisted service helps researchers:



✅ curate and structure their data – organize datasets into a machine-actionable format.



✅ create an interactive FAIR² Data Portal – enable access, visualization, and advanced analysis.



✅ publish a FAIR² Data Article – make research datasets citable, discoverable, and peer-reviewed.



✅ save time and resources – reduce the manual effort of metadata preparation and compliance.

Explore the FAIR² Data portal

Join the FAIR² Data Management pilot

We're inviting researchers to participate in the FAIR² Data Management pilot, a limited-time opportunity to streamline data curation, create a FAIR² Data Portal, and publish a FAIR² Data article.

Pilot benefits:



✅ Curate your datasets – Ensure they are structured, machine-actionable, and optimized for reuse.



✅ Prepare a FAIR² Data portal – Provide interactive access to datasets with AI-powered tools.



✅ Publish a FAIR² Data article – Increase research visibility with a peer-reviewed, citable data publication.



✅ Automate metadata creation – Improve dataset structure while reducing manual effort.



Pilot participants will receive the service at no cost through a full waiver.

Apply for the FAIR² Data Management pilot

More information

What is FAIR?

FAIR data is data which meets the principles of findability, accessibility, interoperability, and reusability. The first step in using or reusing data is to find them. Metadata and data should be easy to find for both humans and computers.

How is FAIR² different from FAIR?

FAIR² builds upon the traditional FAIR principles by introducing AI-readiness, ethical governance, and a structured, open specification that ensures data is not only accessible and reusable but also validated and optimized for modern computational research.

Why does it matter?

Despite advances in open science, researchers still struggle with fragmented, inconsistently formatted data that is difficult to curate and reuse. FAIR² Data Management simplifies this process by automating metadata enrichment, improving data quality, and ensuring datasets are fully prepared for reuse, analysis, and publication.



Dr Kamila Markram CEO and Co-founder, Frontiers “The global challenges we face demand faster, better science—powered by better data. It’s not enough for data to be open; it must be structured, reusable, and ready to drive impact. We are committed to making science open and accelerating solutions to the world’s greatest challenges. FAIR² Data Management helps researchers transform their data into a powerful tool for discovery, tackling urgent issues from climate resilience to biomedical breakthroughs."



If you'd like more information about FAIR² Data Management: