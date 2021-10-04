Mission & scope

Frontiers in Ceramics aims to publish original and high quality research related to ceramic processing, ceramics structure and properties, ceramics technology and applications. The topics the journal covers range from ceramic particle synthesis to devices where ceramics are used as components. The journal intends to cover a wide range of topics related to fundamental and applied research on ceramic materials covering both advanced ceramics and traditional ceramics.

Frontiers in Ceramics publishes novel studies of ceramics covering such topics as those detailed below (but not exclusively):

• Ceramic coatings for corrosion, wear and thermal protections

• Advanced ceramics for structural and functional applications

• Traditional ceramics produced using natural materials

• Nano-ceramics for enhanced and novel properties

• Ceramics for electronic components and energy devices

• Refractories and insulating ceramics

• Ceramics used for heaters, conductors and resistors

• Ceramics used for mechanical applications

• Ceramic powder synthesis and processing

• Novel ceramic processing techniques

• Processing of monolithic ceramics and ceramic matrix composites

• Processing of ceramic coatings and thin films

• Ceramic nanostructure and microstructure characterization

• Ceramic properties (strength, hardness, conductivity, permeability, etc.)

• Ceramic performance in demanding environments

• Ceramics characterization techniques

All studies must contribute insights into ceramic science and engineering.