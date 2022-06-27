Mission & scope

Frontiers in Neuroanatomy publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research revealing important aspects of the anatomical organization of all nervous systems across all species. Specialty Chief Editor Javier DeFelipe at the Cajal Institute (CSIC) is supported by an outstanding Editorial Board of international experts. This multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, academics, clinicians and the public worldwide.

The use of classical and modern techniques and approaches include axonal transport methods to track the connections between brain regions; electron microscopy to obtain a more quantitative understanding of the sub-cellular and connectivity anatomy; immunocytochemistry to map protein expression patterns; in situ hybridization to map gene expression patterns; and many other powerful techniques used to examine the organization of the nervous system. Frontiers in Neuroanatomy encourages comparative studies between brain regions, between species, and also between health and disease, but is not concerned with studies that have a primary clinical focus. We encourage studies that employ modern quantitative anatomical techniques in combination with experimental studies, but submissions of descriptive neuroanatomy and theories of neuroanatomical design are also welcome. Image quality and powerful illustrations will be a major emphasis of Frontiers in Neuroanatomy. We also encourage anatomical papers that are complemented by theoretical studies to better understand the anatomical design principles of the brain.