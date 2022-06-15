Mission & scope

Frontiers in Neuroanatomy publishes rigorous research revealing the foundational anatomical organization of the nervous system across all species, bridging the gap between structure and function.

Led by Specialty Chief Editor Prof. Javier DeFelipe (Laboratorio Cajal de Circuitos Corticales, Centro de Tecnología Biomédica, UPM and Instituto Cajal, CSIC, Spain) and supported by an outstanding editorial board of international experts, the journal is indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science (SCIE), and DOAJ.

We invite submissions that advance our fundamental understanding of neuroanatomical design principles, from the sub-cellular to the whole-brain level. We particularly encourage studies that combine modern quantitative approaches, computational modeling, and advanced imaging. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

Spatial Omics & Cell Atlasing: Single‐cell RNA sequencing (scRNA‐seq) and spatial transcriptomics to map gene/protein expression and generate high-resolution, multi-modal cell-type atlases.

Single‐cell RNA sequencing (scRNA‐seq) and spatial transcriptomics to map gene/protein expression and generate high-resolution, multi-modal cell-type atlases. Connectomics & Circuit Mapping: Micro- and macro-connectomics utilizing axonal transport methods, tractography, and advanced computational network analysis.

Micro- and macro-connectomics utilizing axonal transport methods, tractography, and advanced computational network analysis. Advanced Microscopy & Tissue Clearing: Whole-brain imaging techniques (e.g., light-sheet microscopy, tissue clearing) and and volume electron microscopy for quantitative sub-cellular and synaptic characterization.

Whole-brain imaging techniques (e.g., light-sheet microscopy, tissue clearing) and and volume electron microscopy for quantitative sub-cellular and synaptic characterization. AI & Computational Anatomy: The application of machine learning, AI, and theoretical modeling for 3D anatomical reconstruction, morphological classification, and understanding brain design.

The application of machine learning, AI, and theoretical modeling for 3D anatomical reconstruction, morphological classification, and understanding brain design. Classical Neuroanatomy: Modernized applications of immunocytochemistry, in situ hybridization, and comparative neuroanatomy across brain regions, species, or between health and disease states.

We welcome submissions featuring quantitative descriptive neuroanatomy, provided they offer deep insights into nervous system architecture. Anatomical papers complemented by theoretical or functional studies to better understand the structural blueprint of the brain are highly encouraged. Authors are requested to emphasize high-quality imaging, rigorous quantification, and powerful illustrations in their submissions.

Out of Scope

To ensure a rigorous anatomical focus, the following areas are strictly out of scope and will not be considered:

Clinical & Surgical: Studies with a primary clinical focus, diagnostic reports, or those detailing the development of surgical procedures and interventions.

Studies with a primary clinical focus, diagnostic reports, or those detailing the development of surgical procedures and interventions. Gross Anatomy: Submissions primarily focusing on classical gross anatomical techniques without modern neuroanatomical insights.

Submissions primarily focusing on classical gross anatomical techniques without modern neuroanatomical insights. Purely Functional/Behavioral: Studies exploring physiological mechanisms, pharmacology, or behavior that lack a substantial structural, morphological, or neuroanatomical foundation.

Frontiers in Neuroanatomy is committed to advancing developments in the field of neuroanatomy by communicating scientific knowledge to both researchers and the public, to enable the scientific breakthroughs