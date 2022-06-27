Mission & scope

Frontiers in Sleep is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on research in the fields of sleep and circadian science.

Led by Field Chief Editor Dr Stuart F Quan (Harvard Medical School, USA), the journal welcomes submissions in all areas of sleep research which bridge the gap between basic, translational, epidemiologic, and clinical sleep science.

Topics include, but are not limited to:

insomnia

pediatric and adolescent sleep

precision sleep medicine

sleep and breathing

sleep and circadian rhythms

sleep and metabolism

sleep, behavior, and mental health

sleep-related movement disorders and parasomnias.

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: good health and well-being. A better understanding of the impact of deficient and poor-quality sleep and sleep disorders on physical and mental health and performance is highly relevant with as many as 45% of the world’s population currently affected.

Manuscripts relating to topics in which sleep or circadian science are not the primary focus are not suitable for publication in this journal, but may be appropriate for another Frontiers journal.

Frontiers in Sleep is committed to advancing developments in the field of sleep research by communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.