Mission & scope

Frontiers in Sleep aims to be an open-access international forum for the publication of impactful, peer-reviewed research over the broad spectrum of basic, translational, epidemiologic and clinical sleep and circadian science.

Sleep occupies 1/3 rd of an individual’s life and should be a targeted area of research. However, although the discovery of rapid eye movement sleep occurred in 1953, it has only been in the past 30 years that the pace of advancements has accelerated. Major progress has been made in uncovering the basic mechanisms which determine sleep and wakefulness. There is also a greater understanding of the impact of deficient and poor-quality sleep and sleep disorders on physical and mental health and performance with as many as 45% of the world’s population affected.

Despite these recent advances, there is a need for an international venue that will span the spectrum from basic to clinical sleep science so that future discoveries and technological advances can be easily accessible and disseminated unencumbered by traditional academic silos and publication barriers.