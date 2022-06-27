Scope

The Precision Sleep Medicine section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing personalized sleep care through a deeper understanding of the complex interplay of physiological, psychological, genetic, social, and environmental factors.

Led by Dr. Luis Buenaver from Johns Hopkins University, the Precision Sleep Medicine section welcomes submissions in the various domains of sleep science, which aim to enhance precision sleep medical care, identify sleep health care disparity gaps, and advocate for personalized precision-based sleep care in public health initiatives.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advocacy efforts in personalized precision-based sleep care for key stakeholders in public health initiatives, including policymakers and members of pharmaceutical and technological industries

best practices in precision sleep medical care

identification of sleep health care disparity gaps and strategies to close them

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about specific and well-defined targeted populations in sleep research, contributing insights into the complex factors influencing individual sleep experiences and patterns.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance precision sleep medical care, identification of sleep health care disparity gaps, advocacy efforts in personalized precision-based sleep care, and public health initiatives, in alignment with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

The Precision Sleep Medicine section does not consider submissions on sleep research (basic, clinical or translational) conducted in the general population. However, studies that contribute insights into areas of sleep research studying specific and well-defined targeted populations (as noted in the featured topics) are deemed relevant and welcome.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sleep science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.