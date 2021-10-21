Scope

Healthcare delivery is increasingly shifting towards a personalized, precision-based delivery approach. Sleep care delivery is no different.

Sleep represents a basic biological drive. However, the manifestation of sleep occurs in the context of a complex interplay of physiological, psychological, genetic, social, and environmental elements. The converging influence of these elements results in the large variability in the sleep-wake experiences and patterns across individuals. Thus to deliver personalized sleep care will require advances in sleep science research focused on furthering our understanding bio, psycho, social influence on an individual's sleep experience.

The Precision Sleep Medicine section will cover this area of research to inform and influence:

1. Best practices in precision sleep medical care

2. Identification of sleep health care disparity gaps and strategies to close them

3. Advocacy efforts in personalized precision-based sleep care for key stakeholders in public health initiatives including policymakers and members of pharma, and technological industries.

All studies must contribute insights into areas of sleep research studying specific and well-defined targeted populations as noted in the featured topics. Reports on sleep research (basic, clinical or translational) conducted in the general population do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to other Frontiers in Sleep sections. On the other hand, aspects relating to sleep in a targeted cohort may overlap with other general or subtopics featured in the Frontiers in Sleep. Ongoing collaborations with the sister sections will be conducted to allow for maximal visibility to feature these complimentary reports respectively in the overlapping sections.