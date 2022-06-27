Scope

The Sleep and Breathing section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the various aspects of sleep and breathing disorders.

Led by Dr. Dalva Poyares from the Federal University of São Paulo, the Sleep and Breathing section welcomes submissions in the various domains of sleep and breathing clinical and basic research, which connect interdisciplinary approaches to enhance the understanding and treatment of sleep-related breathing disorders.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

artificial intelligence for diagnosis of obstructive sleep apnea

basic research and animal models

cardiovascular and metabolic aspects of sleep breathing disorders

cognition and mental disorders among sleep breathing disorder patients

diagnosis of all sleep breathing disorders

epidemiology of sleep breathing disorders

genetics of sleep breathing disorders

interventions and treatment of all sleep breathing disorders

non-invasive ventilation applied to sleep breathing disorders

overall innovations in the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea

physiology of breathing during sleep

physiopathology of all sleep breathing disorders

precision medicine in sleep breathing disorders

sleep surgery and invasive techniques applied to sleep breathing disorders

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of sleep and breathing disorders, including their diagnosis, treatment, and underlying mechanisms.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Sleep and Breathing section does not consider submissions focusing on molecular or cellular chronobiology, as these topics are not directly related to sleep and breathing disorders. Additionally, general medical diagnosis without a foundation in sleep disorders or respiratory issues will not be considered. However, studies that address the specific intersection of sleep and breathing, including their diagnosis, treatment, and underlying mechanisms, are welcomed and encouraged.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sleep and breathing research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.