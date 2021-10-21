Scope

This section, 'Sleep and Breathing', publishes high quality research across all aspects of sleep and breathing and Sleep Breathing Disorders. We encourage across-the-globe submissions that include but not limited to up-to-date coverage of novel technologies, identification of risk factors or therapeutic interventions and treatments that bring insights to the knowledge of the physiopathology, diagnosis and treatment of obstructive sleep apnea disorders, central sleep apnea syndromes, sleep related hypoventilation disorders, and sleep related hypoxemia disorder.

We acknowledge that management of Sleep Breathing Disorders requires a multi-disciplinary approach. We expect that Frontiers in Sleep will help doctors, medical students, surgeons, dentists, epidemiologists, respiratory therapists, basic scientists and other professionals interested in Sleep and Breathing in their practice and career development.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

• Physiology of Breathing during sleep• Diagnosis of all Sleep Breathing Disorders• Physiopathology of all Sleep Breathing Disorders• Interventions and Treatment of all Sleep Breathing Disorders• Genetics of Sleep Breathing Disorders• Precision Medicine in Sleep Breathing Disorders• Epidemiology of Sleep Breathing Disorders• Cardiovascular and Metabolic aspects of Sleep Breathing Disorders• Cognition and Mental disorders among SBD patients• Sleep Surgery and invasive techniques applied to Sleep Breathing Disorders• Non-invasive ventilation applied to Sleep Breathing Disorders• Overall innovations in the Treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea• Artificial Intelligence for Diagnosis of Obstructive Sleep Apnea

This specialty section on sleep and breathing aims to cover the broad spectrum of the field. However, papers concerning molecular or cellular chronobiology and their impact on sleep and breathing may be better suited to Frontiers in Neuroscience, Sleep and Circadian Rhythms section.