Scope

The Sleep, Behavior and Mental Health section is committed to publishing research centered on the complex interactions between sleep and psychological and psychiatric health.

Under the guidance of Dr. Colin Shapiro from the University of Toronto, the Sleep, Behavior and Mental Health section encourages submissions that explore various aspects of sleep and mental health, connecting the fields of sleep science, psychology, and psychiatry.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

basic research with implications for sleep quality and sleep disorders in relation to psychological and psychiatric health

circadian implications for psychiatric health and disorders

research on psychiatric manifestations of sleep disorders and their treatment

the role of psychological and psychiatric conditions and personality factors in the evolution and management of sleep disorders

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between sleep, behavior, and mental health, contributing to a better understanding of these complex relationships.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of sleep, behavior, and mental health in relation to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Sleep, Behavior and Mental Health section does not consider studies that exclusively address general medical conditions without a clear connection to sleep, behavior, and mental health. Additionally, submissions that lack sufficient emphasis on the core themes of sleep, behavior, and mental health will not be considered for publication. However, novel hypotheses arising from a thoughtful review of the literature that contribute to the understanding of the complex interactions between sleep, behavior, and mental health are deemed relevant and welcome.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Sleep, Behavior and Mental Health to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.