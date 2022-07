Scope

The section 'Sleep, Behavior and Mental Health' section of Frontiers in Sleep publishes high-quality research on the broad range of interactions between Sleep and Psychiatric/Psychological health in both directions. The intention is that this would be a broad perspective ranging from basic science to the psychological acceptance of sleep related treatments and the psychiatric ramifications of sleep disorders.

Specifically this section of the journal will focus on:

• Basic research that has implications for sleep quality and sleep disorders with specific reference to psychological and psychiatric health• Circadian implications for psychiatric health and psychiatric disorders• Research relating to psychiatric manifestations of sleep disorders and the treatment of sleep disorders• The implication of psychological and psychiatric conditions and personality factors in the evolution of and management of sleep disorders

It is anticipated that all studies will illuminate the interaction of general medical and psychological and psychiatric disorders vis-à-vis Sleep and Circadian rhythms. Studies focusing on exclusively general medical i.e. not psychiatric or psychological conditions and their relationship to sleep would not be included within this section. Novel hypotheses arising from thoughtful review of the literature would be considered to be relevant.