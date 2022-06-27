Scope

The Sleep-Related Movement Disorders and Parasomnias section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of sleep-related movement disorders and the connection between sleep and movement disorders such as alpha-synucleinopathies.

Led by Dr. John Winkelman from Harvard Medical School and Dr. Ambra Stefani from Medical University Innsbruck, the Sleep-Related Movement Disorders and Parasomnias section welcomes submissions in the various domains of sleep and movement disorders as well as parasomnias, which aim to provide a comprehensive understanding of these conditions and their underlying mechanisms.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

basic research on NREM-parasomnias, disentangling underlying pathomechanisms

basic research on REM sleep behavior disorder and its prodromal phases, with emphasis on alpha-synuclein pathology dynamics and spreading

basic research on sleep-related movement disorders, in particular RLS, clarifying the pathophysiology, including neurotransmitters and circuits involved

clinical research on NREM parasomnias, improving phenotypic characterization, triggers, management options and implications

clinical research on REM sleep behavior disorder and its prodromal phases, enabling better phenotypic characterization and individualized approaches, with potential impact on future neuroprotective treatment trials

clinical research on sleep-related movement disorders, in particular RLS, exploring different disease forms, treatment options, and implications

translational research on sleep-related movement disorders (in particular RLS), REM sleep behavior disorder including its prodromal phases, and NREM parasomnias, connecting basic science findings with clinical applications

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the relationship between sleep and movement disorders, as well as the underlying mechanisms and potential treatment options.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Sleep-Related Movement Disorders and Parasomnias section does not consider studies that exclusively address general relationship between sleep and neurodegeneration (not movement disorders e.g. alpha-synucleinopathies), these studies should be submitted to other Frontiers in Sleep sections.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sleep and movement disorders to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.