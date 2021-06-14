With over 119,900 citations across more than 7,500 articles, Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology is one of the top 10 most-cited journals in its field. Explore some of the journal's trending articles below.
Antimicrobial Peptides: A New Hope in Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Fields
Researchers review the features of antimicrobial peptides (AMPs), their mechanisms of action and their sources, highlighting their antimicrobial activity against several pathogens in human infections.
Probiotic Gastrointestinal Transit and Colonization After Oral Administration: A Long Journey
Scientists discuss several unfavorable conditions which influence the viability and mucoadhesion of probiotics during gastrointestinal transit.
Desulfovibrio Bacteria Are Associated With Parkinson’s Disease
What is the microbial role in the progression of Parkinson's disease? A study shows that Gram-negative sulfate-reducing bacteria of the genus Desulfovibrio may play a role in the development of the Parkinson's.
Dysbiosis and Implication of the Gut Microbiota in Diabetic Retinopathy
Researchers find compositional alterations of gut microbiota in diabetic patients with and without retinopathy, suggesting its potential use as a non-invasive biomarker for clinical and differential diagnosis.
Antimicrobial Peptides Human Beta-Defensin-2 and -3 Protect the Gut During Candida albicans Infections Enhancing the Intestinal Barrier Integrity: In Vitro Study
Researchers find that the presence of antimicrobial peptides in the gut microbiota improves the expression of Tight junctions (TJs) and increases the Trans Epithelial Electrical Resistence value.
The Gut Microbiome and Metabolites Are Altered and Interrelated in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis
Study could yield new research directions on rheumatoid arthritis (RA) pathogenesis and targeted therapy by depicting the overall landscape of the intestinal microbiome and metabolome in RA patients.
Read other impactful articles published in Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology.