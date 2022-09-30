With over 1.17 million citations across more than 50,700 articles, the Frontiers in Neuroscience series is the most cited journal series in its field. Explore some of the series' trending articles below.
Stopping in (e)motion: Reactive action inhibition when facing valence-independent emotional stimuli
Study shows that valence-independent emotional stimuli facilitate action control and suggests that emotional stimuli may trigger elevated sensory representation that can promote stop-signal processing.
Blood-Brain Barrier Dysfunction Amplifies the Development of Neuroinflammation: Understanding of Cellular Events in Brain Microvascular Endothelial Cells for Prevention and Treatment of BBB Dysfunction
Scientists discuss the current knowledge regarding the underlying mechanisms involved in blood-brain barrier (BBB) impairment by inflammatory mediators released by perivascular cells.
Modes of Brain Cell Death Following Intracerebral Hemorrhage
Researchers summarize their knowledge of intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH)-induced cell death, focused on apoptosis and necrosis, and outline treatment strategies to mitigate injury based on particular cell death pathways post-ICH.
Cellular Senescence in Brain Aging
Scientists ask questions about the role of senescent brain cells in brain plasticity and cognitive functions impairments and how senolytics can improve them.
μBrain: An Event-Driven and Fully Synthesizable Architecture for Spiking Neural Networks
Researchers present μBrain: the first digital yet fully event-driven lightweight neuromorphic inference engine for ultra-low power applications in the Internet of Things (IoT) domain.
Consensus Definition of Misophonia: A Delphi Study
Researchers present a consensus definition of misophonia developed through a modified Delphi process by a 15-person committee of researchers and clinicians with diverse expertise and experiences related to misophonia.
Read other impactful articles published in the Frontiers in Neuroscience journal series:
Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience Frontiers in Cellular Neuroscience Frontiers in Computational Neuroscience Frontiers in Human Neuroscience Frontiers in Integrative Neuroscience Frontiers in Molecular Neuroscience Frontiers in Neural Circuits Frontiers in Neuroanatomy Frontiers in Neuroergonomics Frontiers in Neuroinformatics Frontiers in Neuroimaging Frontiers in Neurorobotics Frontiers in Neuroscience Frontiers in Synaptic Neuroscience Frontiers in Systems Neuroscience