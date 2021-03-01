With over 531,900 citations across more than 38,100 articles, Frontiers in Psychology is the most cited journal in its field. Explore some of the journal's trending articles below.
The Efficacy of Psychological Intervention on Body Image in Breast Cancer Patients and Survivors: A Systematic-Review and Meta-Analysis
Study suggests that psychological interventions are effective in reducing body image issues, but not in reducing sexual functioning issues related to body image in breast cancer patients and survivors.
A Review of Key Likert Scale Development Advances: 1995–2019
Researchers review the advances in Likert scale development over the past 25 years, as a resource for psychological researchers to be informed about more recent psychometric progress in Likert scale creation.
Uncertainty Makes Me Emotional: Uncertainty as an Elicitor and Modulator of Emotional States
Study shows that uncertainty elicits a wide array of emotional phenomena beyond fear and anxiety, and highlights an opportunity to study how uncertainty and emotion interactions are conceptualised and their relation to mental health.
An Evidence-Informed Framework to Promote Mental Wellbeing in Elite Sport
Researchers present a series of recommendations intended to provide sporting organizations with evidence-informed best-practice principles on which they can develop# their policies to support mental health.
Therapeutic Alliance as Active Inference: The Role of Therapeutic Touch and Synchrony
Researchers argue for the importance of therapeutic touch in establishing a therapeutic alliance and, ultimately, synchrony between practitioner and patient.
Social Emotional Competence, Learning Outcomes, Emotional and Behavioral Difficulties of Preschool Children: Parent and Teacher Evaluations
Study indicates that a higher level of social emotional competence and lower levels of social, emotional, and behavioral difficulties are related to a higher preschoolers’ academic learning in their teachers’ evaluation.
Read other impactful articles published in Frontiers in Psychology.