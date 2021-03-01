Frontiers in Psychology: Read our trending articles
With over 531,900 citations across more than 38,100 articles, Frontiers in Psychology is the most cited journal in its field. Explore some of the journal's trending articles below.
With over 531,900 citations across more than 38,100 articles, Frontiers in Psychology is the most cited journal in its field. Explore some of the journal's trending articles below.
Study suggests that psychological interventions are effective in reducing body image issues, but not in reducing sexual functioning issues related to body image in breast cancer patients and survivors.
Researchers review the advances in Likert scale development over the past 25 years, as a resource for psychological researchers to be informed about more recent psychometric progress in Likert scale creation.
Study shows that uncertainty elicits a wide array of emotional phenomena beyond fear and anxiety, and highlights an opportunity to study how uncertainty and emotion interactions are conceptualised and their relation to mental health.
Researchers present a series of recommendations intended to provide sporting organizations with evidence-informed best-practice principles on which they can develop# their policies to support mental health.
Researchers argue for the importance of therapeutic touch in establishing a therapeutic alliance and, ultimately, synchrony between practitioner and patient.
Study indicates that a higher level of social emotional competence and lower levels of social, emotional, and behavioral difficulties are related to a higher preschoolers’ academic learning in their teachers’ evaluation.
Read other impactful articles published in Frontiers in Psychology.