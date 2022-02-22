With over 102,500 citations across more than 13,500 articles, Frontiers in Public Health is the most cited journal in its field. Explore some of the journal's trending articles below.
Patient's Perception of Digital Symptom Assessment Technologies in Rheumatology: Results From a Multicentre Study
Researchers find that patients increasingly assess their symptoms independently online, but only a minority use dedicated symptom assessment websites or diagnostic decision support systems (DDSS).
On the Psychology of TikTok Use: A First Glimpse From Empirical Findings
Researchers provide a comprehensive overview on the small empirical literature available thus far about psychological mechanisms related to TikTok use and gratification theory.
The Design and Development of a Personalized Leisure Time Physical Activity Application Based on Behavior Change Theories, End-User Perceptions, and Principles From Empirical Data Mining
Study describes the design and development of the Playful data-driven Active Urban Living (PAUL): a personalized physical activity (PA) application.
Barriers and Facilitators for Mental Health Service Use Among Racial/Ethnic Minority Adolescents: A Systematic Review of Literature
This systematic review synthesizes recent evidence on barriers and facilitators of mental health service use among racial/ethnic minority adolescents in the U.S.
The Survey of the Health of Wisconsin (SHOW) Program: An Infrastructure for Advancing Population Health
New models of research are looking to electronic health records to track patients' health. One such program is the Survey of the Health of Wisconsin (SHOW), creating a unique opportunity to study genes, environment and family dynamics.
Criteria for Occupational Health Prevention for Solar UVR Exposed Outdoor Workers-Prevalence, Affected Parties, and Occupational Disease
This criteria for solar UVR-exposed workers' health prevention serves as a basis for policy making and clinical risk identification, as well as for daily practice of occupational physicians and employers responsible for risk assessment.
Read other impactful articles published in Frontiers in Public Health.