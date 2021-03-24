With over 49,500 citations across more than 7,300 articles, Frontiers in Veterinary Science is the 2nd most-cited journal in its field. Explore some of the journal's trending articles below.
Outbreaks of Vector-Borne and Zoonotic Diseases Are Associated With Changes in Forest Cover and Oil Palm Expansion at Global Scale
Study gives new support for a link between global deforestation and outbreaks of zoonotic and vector-borne diseases as well as evidences that reforestation and plantations may also contribute to epidemics of infectious diseases.
Blood Will Tell: What Hematological Analyses Can Reveal About Fish Welfare
Researchers summarize the different techniques that allow monitoring of informative fish blood parameters that are modulated by different stressors, conditions, and treatments.
Functional Amino Acids in Pigs and Chickens: Implication for Gut Health
Researchers propose a common definition of gut health for pig and chickens and present the potential of functional amino acid supplementation to preserve and improve their gut health.
The Ixodes scapularis Symbiont Rickettsia buchneri Inhibits Growth of Pathogenic Rickettsiaceae in Tick Cells: Implications for Vector Competence
Study provides evidence that the endosymbiont of I. scapularis, R. buchneri, inhibits the growth of pathogenic tick-borne bacteria in cell culture and possesses two gene clusters encoding putative antibiotic biosynthesis machinery.
Genetic Diversity in the Italian Holstein Dairy Cattle Based on Pedigree and SNP Data Prior and After Genomic Selection
A study in the Italian Holstein dairy cattle shows the importance of controlling the loss of genetic diversity to ensure the long-term sustainability of this breed, as well as to guarantee future market demands.
The effect of phenobarbital treatment on behavioral comorbidities and on the composition and function of the fecal microbiome in dogs with idiopathic epilepsy
Study finds phenobarbital treatment in canine idiopathic epilepsy (IE) could affect gastrointestinal microbiota taxonomically and functionally including an increase in short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) level.
Read other impactful articles published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science.