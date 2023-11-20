The following Research Topics are led by experts in their field and contribute to the scientific understanding of aquatic ecosystems and their role in the global environment. These Research topics are published in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Marine Science, as open access articles.
Population Structure and Connectivity of Marine Turtles in the Pacific and Indian Oceans
Understanding population structure and migration patterns is important for the effective conservation of migratory marine species such as sea turtles. The complex life history of sea turtles, which spans both terrestrial and marine environments and ...
Sea Cucumbers: The Sustainability of Emergent and Historical Resources
Sea cucumbers are echinoderms with key ecological roles in marine ecosystems. They are fished worldwide as food and for their various nutraceutical and pharmacological properties. Over the years, poorly managed fisheries in many countries have led to ...
Bioremediation for a Greener Planet: Removal of Excess Nutrients, Heavy Metals, Hydrocarbons, and Other Pollutants by Aquatic Microorganisms
Anthropic pollution is severely compromising terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems, ultimately affecting human and environmental health. Inefficient treatment of urban, agricultural, or industrial wastewaters leads to severe contamination of water bodies, ...
Towards Standards for Marine Environment Impact Assessment
Observation and exploration in the deep sea or at sea bed are important approaches for human beings to recognize earth system evolution, predict seabed resource formation, and understand natural disaster mechanisms.
Blue Foods Security and Sustainability
Blue foods — aquatic foods captured or farmed in marine and freshwater systems — play a key role in feeding and nourishing the world by providing highly accessible and affordable sources of protein and micronutrients for over 3.2 billion people and ...
Novel Observations and Discoveries from the Red Sea
The Red Sea is one of the youngest ocean basins and harbors a great proportion of endemic species. High temperature and salinity make it a unique ecosystem that serves as a model for climate change projections. Despite being highly oligotrophic, it is ...
Genomic Cell Preservation in Aquatic Animals: With Emphasis on Cryopreservation
Fish gamete preservation has evolved during the last two decades due to the increasing number of potential applications. These approaches are commonly used for aquaculture purposes, allowing the improvement of broodstock management at hatcheries (for e ...
Mechanisms and Ecology of Suspended-Particle Capture in Marine Systems
The dynamics and capture of suspended particles constrain numerous processes in marine ecosystems such as suspension feeding and trophic interactions, aggregation and sedimentation, larval and propagule dispersal and settlement, and ...
Omics Applied to the Body Colour Formation and Pigmentation of Aquatic Animals
Body colour or pigmentation is an essential trait of aquatic animals. It plays an important role in multiple biological processes like camouflage, species identification, thermoregulation, photoprotection, microbial resistance, mimicry, selective matin ...
Advances in Ship Wake Studies
The impacts of wakes on coastal infrastructure and nearshore ecology are increasing issues of concern as the number of personal watercraft and commercial vessels have been growing for many years.
Impact of Oceans on Extreme Weather Events (Tropical Cyclones)
The World Climate Research Programme’s Grand Challenge on Weather and Climate Extremes has highlighted the need for reliable predictions of weather extremes, including Tropical Cyclones in all oceanic basins. Extreme Weather Events (Tropical Cyclones) ...
Microplastics and Nanoplastics in Polar Areas: Arctic, Antarctica, and the World’s Glaciers
Plastic particles are present in biotic and abiotic matrices; hence, plastic pollution is a global issue involving terrestrial and marine fauna and poses a threat to humans. Ocean circulation is a crucial vector of microplastics worldwide ...