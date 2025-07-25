Frontiers in Public Health presents 10 high-impact Research Topics — seven of which are already open for submissions.

From AI ethics to digital literacy, data equity, and serious games, these topics invite researchers to shape the future of health systems, policy, and practice through interdisciplinary collaboration.

This Research Topics are launched in collaboration with the 10th Digital Public Health Conference (Madeira, 23–25 July 2025), a world-leading annual interdisciplinary event on research and innovation in digital public health, organized by University College London.

Submissions are welcome from conference speakers, attendees, and the wider research community.