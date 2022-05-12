Frontiers in Genome Editing: Read our trending articles
Explore some of the journal's trending articles below.
This article summarizes recent advances in developments of tools, potential applications of genome editing for improving staple crops, and regulatory policies in Africa.
In summary, researchers successfully adapted the base editors for precise citrus gene editing. The CBE base editor has been used to generate transgene-free citrus via transient expression.
This paper explores recent developments relevant for social acceptability in selected non-adopters of GM crops, Japan, New Zealand, the EU, Norway, and Switzerland in contrast to United States, Canada, and Australia.
This review contextualized different regulatory measures of several countries for nano-based products in agriculture, from feed to food, including guidance and legislation for safety assessment worldwide.
Study aimed to understand the impact of RNA mobility signals on virus-induced somatic and germline gene editing in Nicotiana benthamiana and Zea mays.
This study demonstrates that the expression of a single Cas9 and sgRNA transcript unit controlled by the ZmUbi1 promoter provides a highly efficient system for production of bi-allelic mutants of perennial ryegrass.
This study describes the implementation and validation of TALEN-specific CAST-Seq (T-CAST), nominates off-target sites with high fidelity, and predicts the TALEN pairing conformation leading to off-target cleavage.
This review summarizes recent scientific and clinical progress of antisense oligonucleotides and other novel RNA manipulations, with the view to encourage the application of RNA-editing therapy to other neuromuscular disorders.
This review highlights diverse strategies to deliver CRISPR/Cas gene editing reagents to regenerable plant cells and to recover edited plants without unwanted integration of transgenes.
This paper attempted to extend the shelf-life of the Japanese luxury melon (Cucumis melo var. reticulatus, ‘Harukei-3’) via modification of the ethylene synthesis pathway with the genome editing technology, CRISPR/Cas9 system.
