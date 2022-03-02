Frontiers in Marine Science: Read our trending articles
With over 121,000 citations across more than 11,440 articles, Frontiers in Marine Science is the most cited journal in its field. Explore some of the journal's trending articles below.
With over 121,000 citations across more than 11,440 articles, Frontiers in Marine Science is the most cited journal in its field. Explore some of the journal's trending articles below.
Society faces climate-related challenges like increasing marine heat waves (MHWs) that harm ecosystems and economies. This study examines MHWs in the Mediterranean, showing rising intensity and frequency, with significant regional variability.
This study investigates the use of fungi in bioremediation, particularly focusing on their ability to break down pollutants in aquatic environments and highlights the adverse effects of industrial chemicals on ecosystems.
This original research models the impact of climate change and deforestation on mangrove carbon (C) stocks and soil sequestration rates (CSR) under two climate scenarios (SSP245 and SSP585).
This study reviews the impact of human-generated noise on marine biodiversity, focusing on invertebrates. It highlights their sensitivity to sounds and the detrimental effects on their survival and reproduction.
The Important Marine Mammal Areas (IMMAs) initiative identifies marine for marine mammals to enhance conservation efforts. This study highlights the role of IMMAs initiative in aiding global marine biodiversity protection.
The study investigates the impact of plastic debris on marine microbial communities. Researchers examined biofilm on virgin plastics (LLDPE and nylon-6) and glass after 2, 6, and 12 weeks of immersion in New Zealand waters.
Researchers explore the impact of offshore wind energy expansion on seasonally stratified shelf seas. With offshore wind farms moving to deeper waters, potential disruptions to marine ecosystems and biogeochemical cycles are a concern.
Research investigates the leaching of dissolved organic carbon (DOC) from aged plastic debris into seawater. Aged plastic leaches significantly more DOC than new plastic, potentially releasing up to 57,000 metric tons annually.
Authors explore the impact of marine heatwaves (MHWs) on the Mediterranean Sea, a region of significant ecological and economic importance shared by multiple countries.
This article provides a comprehensive review of contemporary bathymetry methods, crucial for precise underwater terrain mapping essential for navigation, marine resource planning, and various other applications.
Read other impactful articles published in Frontiers in Marine Science.