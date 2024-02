Research Topic

Chemistry, Toxicity, Synthesis, Biological and Pharmacological Activities of Coumarins and their Derivatives: Recent Advances and Future Perspectives

Coumarins are compounds found in plants, in bond form as esters or glycosides and also in free form. They are also found in fungi and exert many therapeutic effects. The name ‘coumarin’ is obtained from Dipteryx odorata (Coumarouna odorata Aube), a p...