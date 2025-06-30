Promoting your open Research Topic on social media

What’s in this toolkit and why you should use it

This toolkit will help you promote your open Research Topic on social media in a way that’s easy and effective. Promoting on social can significantly boost visibility, attract new contributors, and drive spontaneous submissions.

Inside, you’ll find:

Whether you're new to social media or just short on time, this resource will guide you in making your Research Topic seen and shared.

Why promote on social media

Social media is a powerful channel to increase the visibility of your research topic and reach a wider audience of potential contributors. By sharing your call for papers on platforms like LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Reddit, Bluesky and Mastodon, you can:

Drive spontaneous submissions from researchers who may not be on your email list

Encourage resharing by colleagues and institutions

Create ongoing visibility and interest throughout the open submission window

Best practices: how to effectively share your Research Topic

Follow these best practices to maximize impact:

Be concise and clear : summarize your Research Topic in plain language. Clearly state why the topic matters and how it contributes to your field. Don’t forget to include the submission deadline.

Include a call to action : encourage researchers to submit or share.

Add tags and hashtags to help more people discover your post. They increase visibility beyond your direct network and make it easier for others, especially those following certain topics, to find and engage with your content. You should: Tag co-editors, authors, and institutions to increase engagement and encourage resharing. Use 2-3 hashtags that are relevant to your field and audience (e.g., #ClimateChange, #Neuroscience, #OpenScience). These help your post show up in searches and topic feeds on platforms.

Use compelling visuals : posts with images perform better. You can use: The journal or Research Topic banner A relevant image Author-submitted figures or visuals from published articles Or create a short video introducing your Research Topic. This is a great way to make your post more personal and engaging. Check out our quick guide to self-shooting your video.

Post regularly : keep your Research Topic visible throughout its lifecycle.

Engage with your network: Reply to comments and thank authors who share your post. Encourage co-editors and colleagues to repost and tag their networks.

What to post and when: strategic ideas for social media

📅Timing-based posts

Launch post: announce the Research Topic is open for submissions

New Research Topic alert!



“Rehydrating Planet Earth” is now open for submissions in Frontiers in Environmental Science. We're calling for contributions on freshwater restoration, water cycle regeneration, and hydrological connectivity.



Submit your article by 30 June 2025 ➡️ [Insert RT link]



#EnvironmentalScience #Hydrology #EcoRestoration

Milestone post: share when the first few articles are published

Our Research Topic “Rehydrating Planet Earth” is gaining traction! We’ve already published our first 3 articles, and the Topic has already reached over 5,000 views.



Join contributors from around the world working to restore water systems and ecosystems. Submissions open through 30 June 2025 ➡️ [Insert RT link]



#Hydrology #WaterCycles #OpenScience

Reminder post: promote 2–3 weeks before the submission deadline

Just a few weeks left to submit to our Research Topic “Rehydrating Planet Earth”! Don’t miss your chance to join a global community exploring ecosystem and water cycle restoration. 🗓 Deadline: 30 June 2025

[Insert RT link] #Hydrology #EnvironmentalScience #SubmissionReminder

Final call: post a few days before the deadline to encourage last-minute submissions

🚨 Final days to contribute to our Research Topic “Rehydrating Planet Earth”!



If your work tackles hydrology, freshwater systems, or restoration at scale, submit now before the Topic closes.



🗓 Deadline: 30 June 2025 [Insert RT link]



#FinalCall #ClimateScience #Hydrology

📚 Content-based posts

Highlight published articles: feature titles, authors, or key findings from published papers

Featured article: “Restoring Hydrology in Arid Landscapes Through Vegetation Recovery” by Dr. Smith This study, now live in our Research Topic “Rehydrating Planet Earth”, explores how native plants can enhance soil moisture retention in degraded ecosystems. 📖 Read it here and consider submitting your own before 30 June 2025: [Insert RT link] #EcoHydrology #ResearchHighlight

Spotlight influential contributors: tag authors who have submitted (with their permission)

Author spotlight: we're thrilled to feature a contribution from Dr. Jane Smith, whose work in global water cycle modeling is setting the tone for large-scale restoration science. Don’t miss her paper in our Research Topic “Rehydrating Planet Earth” and consider submitting your own before 30 June 2025 ➡️ [Insert RT link] #WaterCycles #ClimateRestoration

(Tag Dr. Smith and her institution)

Behind the scenes: share editor insights or the motivation behind the topic

💡 Why did we launch the Research Topic “Rehydrating Planet Earth”? Water security is a global issue and restoration efforts are often fragmented. We want to connect the dots between localized projects and global hydrological outcomes. Be part of the solution. Submit by 30 June 2025 ➡️ [Insert RT link] #EditorInsights #WaterRestoration

Community engagement: ask a question or start a poll related to the topic to spark interaction

What’s the most effective way to restore water availability in drylands?

🌱 Vegetation?

🧱 Soil management?

💧 Precipitation harvesting? Drop your thoughts below and submit your research to our Research Topic “Rehydrating Planet Earth”:

[Insert RT link] #EcoHydrology #EnvironmentalScience #CommunityScience

Tailor your post by platform

LinkedIn

Audience : Academic and professional

Tone : Professional, slightly more detailed

Length : 100–300 words, in short paragraphs

Hook : Use the first 2–3 lines to grab attention. Ask a question or directly call out your audience (e.g., “Are you working on sustainable agriculture?”)

Tagging : Mention 2–3 people or institutions (e.g., co-editors, your university), but only if they’re active on LinkedIn

Hashtags : Use up to 3: 2 broad (e.g., #Neuroscience #Research) and 1 specific (e.g., #CognitiveDevelopment)

Visuals : Include an image, multi-image carousel, or PowerPoint slide carousel

Best content types: Launch announcements, milestone posts, final calls, editor insights, and author spotlights

Example Post

Are you researching freshwater restoration, watershed-scale hydrology, or eco-climate feedbacks? Our new Research Topic, "Rehydrating Planet Earth", invites contributions that synthesize local and global restoration efforts to regenerate water cycles. We aim to connect scattered innovations into a coordinated response to freshwater loss. 📝 Submissions open until 30 June in Frontiers in Environmental Science. Join us in building a global conversation: [Insert link] #EnvironmentalScience #Hydrology #WaterCycles

(Tag: @FrontiersIn, co-editors, and your institution) Include a branded journal image or a PowerPoint carousel summarizing the RT scope.

X (formerly Twitter)

Audience: Broad, including academics, communicators, and journalists

Length: 280 characters max

Structure: Brief hook + CTA (e.g., “Submit your work ⬇️”)

Tagging: Tag the journal (@FrontiersIn) and co-editors if applicable

Hashtags: Use 1 or 2 field-specific hashtags

Visuals: Include a square image

Best content types: Launch posts, reminders, and highlights of key papers or contributors

Example Post

🌍 New Research Topic: Rehydrating Planet Earth



Submit work on water cycles, restoration, or dryland hydrology by 30 June ⬇️

[Insert link]



@FrontiersIn Environmental Science #Hydrology #EcoRestoration

Attach a square image showing a visual from the call or journal banner.

Facebook

Audience: General public, academic pages, and groups

Tone: Accessible and storytelling-based

Hook: Start with a question or real-world problem (e.g., “Can AI help us detect early signs of Alzheimer’s?”)

Tagging: Tag co-editors and share in lab or institutional groups

Hashtags: Optional, but 1–2 broad ones can help discoverability

Visuals: Use a square image

Best content types: Societal impact posts, author spotlights, and final calls

Example Post

🌍 Can we reverse freshwater loss by scaling up local restoration? Our new Research Topic, Rehydrating Planet Earth, explores this challenge by uniting voices from across disciplines and geographies. From dryland vegetation to precipitation harvesting, we're looking for bold solutions. Submissions are open until 30 June via Frontiers in Environmental Science. Learn more or tag someone who should submit: [Insert link] (Tag co-editors and share in your lab’s page or relevant groups) Attach a square image with a field or water-related visual to enhance reach.

Bluesky

Audience: Academics, open science advocates, tech-literate audiences

Length: Up to 300 characters

Tone: Friendly, concise

Tags: Mention relevant communities and collaborators

Hashtags: Use 1–2 targeted tags

Visuals: Use compelling images where possible

Best content types: Launch posts, reminders, author spotlights

Example Post

🌍 Research Topic open for submissions: "Rehydrating Planet Earth" Restore water systems, connect global hydrology efforts. Submit by 30 June via Frontiers in Environmental Science ⬇️

[Insert link] #Hydrology #OpenScience

Use a clean, relevant image like a watershed map or reforested landscape.

Reddit (optional and context-dependent)

Audience: Topic-focused, highly engaged communities

Best use: For Research Topics that address timely, controversial, or widely relevant issues (e.g., AI, mental health, climate change) and can spark meaningful discussion

Approach: Avoid overt promotion—focus instead on starting a conversation. For example, frame your post as:

“We’re inviting contributions on [Topic] to explore its impact on [society/science/technology]. Here’s why this matters…”

Subreddits: Carefully choose communities such as r/AskAcademia, r/ScienceDiscussion, or field-specific subs. Avoid r/science unless your post meets strict guidelines.

Title: Pose an intriguing, discussion-friendly question (e.g., “What are the most promising directions for AI in healthcare?”)

Post body: Share a plain-language explanation of the topic and invite dialogue. Mention that it’s tied to a Research Topic without focusing on submission links.

Engagement: Stay active in comments. Answer questions and participate in discussion authentically.

Visuals: Some subreddits allow images, but many do not. Check each subreddit’s rules before posting.

🔍 Note: Many Reddit communities discourage self-promotion. Always read the rules carefully and prioritize discussion over linking. If unsure, consider engaging from a personal or institutional account with relevant history.

Example Post