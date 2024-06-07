Frontiers at the 112th BiblioCon

Supporting researchers and institutions through open access publishing

Frontiers is proud to announce our sponsorship of the 112th edition of the BiblioCon in Hamburg, a premier event for librarians and information professionals in the region to explore innovative solutions and trends in academic publishing.

This year's conference is particularly significant as it provides a platform to discuss the crucial role of fully open access library-publisher deals in driving the global transition to open access.

Advancing knowledge and collaboration

At Frontiers, we believe in breaking down barriers to knowledge and fostering collaboration in the academic community. Our institutional partnerships offer a gateway to open access publishing, providing:

Cost-effective solutions that maximize the impact of your institution’s research within budget.

Expert support given by our dedicated partnerships team to guide you throughout the process.

Global reach by sharing your institution's research with a wider international audience.

"As a leader in open access publishing, Frontiers is committed to facilitating the transition to a more accessible and equitable research ecosystem. Our participation at BiblioCon underscores our dedication to empowering institutions to embrace open access and drive positive change in scholarly communication,” said Frank Hellwig, institutional partnerships development manager.

National “transformed” agreement in Germany

Frontiers participation in the event comes after the launch of the first “transformed” framework agreement - a national, fully open access flat-fee deal - for Germany. This landmark agreement is an innovative initiative designed to champion open access to scientific research and provide long-term budget security for institutions. As Anke Beck, public affairs and advocacy lead points out: “The National deal closed between the consortium of German libraries and Frontiers will help reduce costs for German librarians and institutions, allowing them to reallocate funds to support other research services and resources.”

Participation is open to all public and private research institutions in Germany, along with state, regional, and specialized libraries. German institutions already engaged in Frontiers' institutional partnership program can opt in to leverage the benefits of this agreement.

Through this, and other partnerships, we are demonstrating our ongoing commitment to making open access publishing accessible and affordable for institutions and researchers. These agreements pave the way for researchers to publish their work without financial constraints, driving the global transition to open access.

"Our recent agreements in Germany represent a significant milestone in our mission to advance open access publishing. By providing cost-effective solutions, we are enabling institutions to support their researchers and contribute to democratizing knowledge,” highlighted Brian O’Connor, institutional partnerships global sales manager.

The researcher at the center

Frontiers regards the researchers as a fundamental driver of global progress. Strong research tackles humanity's most pressing challenges, from climate crises to pandemics. We offer:

Simplified submission process that enables your research to be published with ease and efficiency.

Cutting-edge technology to streamline workflows and ensure research integrity.

Enhanced research visibility so that you can share your findings and increase your impact.

When research findings are openly accessible, collaboration flourishes, knowledge builds upon itself, and solutions emerge faster. By putting researchers at the center, we accelerate scientific discovery and build a brighter future for all.

Connect with our team at BiblioCon

Join us at BiblioCon 2024 to learn more about our open access initiatives. We will have:

A booth (074, Hall H) where you can meet the team, ask questions, discuss partnerships and explore how Frontiers can support your institution.

A company presentation by Frank Hellwig on the role of OA library-publisher deals in the global OA transition.

Alyssa Maghuyop, institutional partnerships sales specialist, expressed her eagerness to attend the event: "We are very excited about going to BiblioCon this year and discussing the role of partnerships in empowering institutions. As a Frontiers representative, I want to show librarians and information professionals how they can maximize the impact of their researchers’ work and contribute to the advancement of science and innovation."

Event details

When? 4-7 June 2024

Where? CCH – Congress Center Hamburg (Stand 074, Hall H)

Presentation? Thursday, June 6th, 12:45 pm – 1:45 pm (program information)

