AI in science

AI in scientific research: innovation, integrity, and ethics in the age of generative AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become one of the most transformative forces in modern science. From algorithms that analyze complex genomic data to large language models (LLMs) that assist in drafting research papers, AI technologies are reshaping how knowledge is generated, validated, and communicated. This shift carries tremendous promise but also profound risks: the same tools that accelerate discovery and democratize access can blur authorship, introduce bias, and even facilitate misconduct. This article explores how AI is currently applied across scientific fields, the ethical and practical concerns it raises, evolving policies and guidelines, and what the future might hold.