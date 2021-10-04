Mission & scope

Frontiers in Arachnid Science is a multidisciplinary, open access journal dedicated to advancing the science of arachnids, including mites and ticks (acarology), spiders (araneology), scorpions and other arachnid groups.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof. Matjaž Kuntner (National Institute of Biology, Slovenia), the journal welcomes research on all arachnid taxa, and their extant and extinct chelicerate cousins. We publish studies across a broad range of topics, including but not limited to:

diversity, conservation and biogeography

ecology and behavior

microbiota, vector biology and diseases

morphology, systematics and evolution

venoms, toxinology and biochemistry

silk and biomaterials

Frontiers in Arachnid Science aims to be a leading journal for the arachnological community, covering taxonomy and phylogenetics, evolution, ecology and behavior, conservation and biogeography, health and vector biology, genetics and venoms, and applications in areas such as biomaterials, agriculture, and engineering. The journal also welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 15: life on land.

Frontiers in Arachnid Science is committed to advancing developments in the field of arachnology by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.