Mission & scope

Frontiers in Arachnid Science publishes rigorously peer-reviewed, cutting-edge research on a broad range of topics that cover the applications of scientific advances in relation to Arachnids. Arachnids are chelicerate arthropods that have taken on terrestrial lifestyles. Frontiers in Arachnid Science will consider any high-quality paper that bears on the diversity, biology, genetics, ecology, or evolutionary history of these animals, as well as their related lineages (Pycnogonida, Xiphosura).

Our ultimate aims are to advance the basic knowledge of arachnid biology and their historic position in ecosystems, to understand and preserve their genetic, ecological, and functional diversity, and to move towards applications of arachnid evolutionary novelties to help steer a sustainable future of the planet

Traditionally, arachnids contain spiders (Araneae), harvestmen (Opiliones), scorpions (Scorpiones), mites (Acariformes), ticks (Parasitiformes), pseudoscorpions (Pseudoscorpiones), camel spiders (Solifugae), whip spiders (Amblypygi), vinegaroons (Thelyphonida, also Uropygi), short-tailed whip scorpions (Schizomida), micro whip scorpions (Palpigradi), and hooded tick spiders (Ricinulei). Arachnids also include several extinct lineages of varying ranks, and may also include horseshoe crabs (Xiphosura). Frontiers in Arachnid Science explicitly seeks to join traditionally disparate sections of arachnology by uniting them in a single venue.

Frontiers in Arachnid Science aims to become the main scientific forum for publishing high-quality research bearing on all arachnids and their extant and extinct chelicerate cousins.

We welcome all types of articles whose scientific quality will be transparently evaluated by our trusted editors or reviewers, and whose contents are constructive, fair, and balanced.