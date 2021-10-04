Mission & scope

Frontiers in Audiology and Otology is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on unraveling the mysteries of the inner ear and its role in hearing and balance.

Led by Field Chief Editor Anil K. Lalwani from Columbia University, Frontiers in Audiology and Otology welcomes research contributions in various domains of audiology and otology, aiming to bridge the gap between understanding the inner ear's function and dysfunction and identifying effective treatments for related disorders. Topics include, but are not limited to:

auditory implants

audiology and auditory disorders

aural rehabilitation

molecular diagnosis and therapies

otologic and neurotologic disorders

peripheral and central auditory neuroscience

tinnitus

vestibular sciences

The journal supports and advances the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being by promoting research and knowledge in audiology and otology, ultimately improving the quality of life for individuals affected by auditory and vestibular disorders.

Manuscripts that do not focus on the aforementioned topics or do not contribute to the understanding, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of auditory and vestibular disorders are not suitable for publication in this journal.

Frontiers in Audiology and Otology is committed to advancing developments in the field of audiology and otology by providing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, enabling future scientific breakthroughs.