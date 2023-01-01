Mission & scope

Perched atop the apex of sensory systems, the inner ear plays a crucial role in experiencing and interacting with our physical and social world. The mysteries of hearing and balance, its function and dysfunction, remain to be unraveled as do how best to identify and treat the maladies of the inner ear.

Frontiers in Audiology and Otology is a leading multidisciplinary open access journal for the publication of high-quality and cutting-edge clinical, basic and translational research, peer-reviewed by experts, with the aim of fostering and supporting a collaborative global community of scientist and clinicians driven to decipher the mysteries of the inner ear.

As the field of audiology and otology is expansive, the scope of articles that will be considered are necessarily broad, and include investigation of peripheral and central auditory neuroscience, audiology and auditory disorders, aural rehabilitation, auditory implants, otologic and neurotologic disorders, tinnitus, vestibular sciences, and molecular diagnosis and therapies. Clinical and basic science study are encouraged, geared towards the improvement of global and accessible auditory care from risk factors, assessment, and diagnosis to treatment, rehabilitation, and outcomes. Studies in other species are appropriate where these can model potential human outcomes or therapies. The goals of Frontiers in Audiology and Otology are to be at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, academics, clinicians and the public worldwide.