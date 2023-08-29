Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Columbia University, Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons
New York, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Audiology and Otology
University of Haifa
Haifa, Israel
Specialty Chief Editor
Clinical Research in Auditory Implants and Hearing Aids
Department of Otolaryngology, Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine, University of Miami
Miami, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Molecular and Genetic Auditory Diagnosis and Therapies
Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University
Chicago, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Technology and Innovation in Auditory Implants and Hearing Aids