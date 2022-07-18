david r friedmann
Grossman School of Medicine, New York University
New York, United States
Community Reviewer
Technology and Innovation in Auditory Implants and Hearing Aids
Grossman School of Medicine, New York University
New York, United States
Community Reviewer
Technology and Innovation in Auditory Implants and Hearing Aids
Montreal University
Montreal, Canada
Community Reviewer
Technology and Innovation in Auditory Implants and Hearing Aids
University Medical Centre Mannheim, University of Heidelberg
Mannheim, Germany
Community Reviewer
Vestibular Disorders
Auburn University
Auburn, United States
Community Reviewer
Technology and Innovation in Auditory Implants and Hearing Aids
Azienda Ospedaliera San Giovanni Addolorata
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Vestibular Disorders
Centre for Rehabilitation & Special Needs Studies, Faculty of Health Sciences, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Vestibular Disorders
Stanford University
Stanford, United States
Community Reviewer
Clinical Research in Auditory Implants and Hearing Aids
University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Community Reviewer
Otology and Neurotology
Department of Neuroscience, School of Medicine and Surgery, University of Padua
Padua, Italy
Community Reviewer
Vestibular Disorders
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Nashville, United States
Community Reviewer
Otology and Neurotology
Radboud University Medical Centre
Nijmegen, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Technology and Innovation in Auditory Implants and Hearing Aids
University Hospital of Ferrara
Ferrara, Italy
Community Reviewer
Auditory Science
University Hospital Brugmann
Brussels, Belgium
Community Reviewer
Vestibular Disorders
Department of Neuroscience, School of Medicine and Surgery, University of Padua
Padua, Italy
Community Reviewer
Clinical Research in Auditory Implants and Hearing Aids
Division of Psychology, School of Humanities, Social Sciences and Law, University of Dundee
Dundee, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Technology and Innovation in Auditory Implants and Hearing Aids
Henry Ford Health System
Detroit, United States
Community Reviewer
Vestibular Disorders