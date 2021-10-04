Scope

The Otology and Neurotology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on basic and clinical research pertaining to the anatomical pathology and physiology of the ear and otologic or neurotologic conditions.

Led by Dr. David Friedmann from Grossman School of Medicine, New York University, this Frontiers in Audiology and Otology section welcomes submissions which connect the understanding of ear anatomy, pathology, and physiology with clinical applications and patient care. Translational research carried out to benefit the otology and neurotology clinician and patient is also of interest.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

age-related hearing loss

cerebellopontine angle tumors

cholesteatoma

chronic otitis media and mastoiditis

congenital hearing loss

ossicular erosion

otosclerosis

sudden hearing loss

vestibular schwannoma

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the diagnosis, rehabilitation, surgery, and outcomes of otologic and neurotologic conditions.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of audiology and otology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Audiology and Otology also offers the following specialty sections: