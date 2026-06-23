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21 articles

articles

Case Report

Published on 20 Aug 2024

External auditory canal metastasis leading to peripheral facial paralysis as first manifestation of de novo stage IV invasive lobular carcinoma of the breast: a rare case report

in Otology and Neurotology

  • David Lluís Garulo
  • Maitane Alonso
  • Judith Rodríguez
  • Natalia Manent
  • Montse Gomà Gallego
  • Esther Guerra Fernández
  • Francesc Xavier Sanjuan Garriga
  • Paula Gubern Prieto
  • Anna Penella Prat
  • Sira Salinas Huertas
Frontiers in Audiology and Otology
doi 10.3389/fauot.2024.1391998
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