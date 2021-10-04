Technology and Innovation in Auditory Implants and Hearing Aids

Scope

The Technology and Innovation in Auditory Implants and Hearing Aids section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the field of auditory implants and hearing aids through technological innovations.

Led by Dr. Claus-Peter Richter from Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University, this Frontiers in Audiology and Otology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of audiology and otology, which connect the development of novel devices and procedures with the purpose of enhancing hearing restoration.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advances in cochlear implant technology

cochlear implant electrode development

fitting procedures

middle ear implants

new technology in hearing aids

novel surgical procedures

selectivity of stimulation

software developments

telemedicine and hearing

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the function and benefits of innovative devices or procedures suitable for hearing restoration.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which contribute to SDG 3: good health and well-being.

Submissions relating to clinical aspects of procedures and devices do not fall within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of audiology and otology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Audiology and Otology also offers the following specialty sections: