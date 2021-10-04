Scope

The Ceramics Technologies section of Frontiers in Ceramics will focus on the design and manufacturing related aspects of ceramics. By virtue of their unique structural and functional properties, ceramics find widespread use in diverse applications, with modern technological requirements placing increasingly stringent demands on properties and sustainable fabrication of components. The section will solicit manuscripts devoted to design and manufacturing approaches that today enable intriguing opportunities to realize novel properties and complex geometries in ceramic materials, including near net-shape processing of components.

Studies addressing both ceramic materials and ceramic matrix composites are welcome, with the potential topics covering, but not restricted to, the following:

• 3D and additive manufacturing

• Hybrid processing

• Nanotechnology in ceramics

• Processing of hetero-structured and metal-doped ceramics

• Membrane technologies

• Thin film technologies

• Functional and protective coatings

• Sustainability in manufacturing

• Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning /ANN supported processing

All submissions should be original and must contribute to advance of the current state of knowledge in the field. Manuscripts dealing predominantly with structure, properties and applications of ceramics are outside the scope of this section, as these themes are better suited to other sections of the Frontiers in Ceramics journal.