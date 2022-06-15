Mission & scope

Frontiers in Drug Delivery is a multidisciplinary, PubMed, ESCI and Scopus-indexed journal that focuses on drug delivery concepts at a cell and tissue level, through to translational outcomes in preclinical and clinical studies for drug formulations and formulations combined with devices.

The journal is led by Field Chief Editor Prof David Brayden (University College Dublin, Ireland) and welcomes submissions in all areas of drug delivery research focusing on key delivery routes as well as on important specific disease or product areas where delivery can play an important role.

The following subject areas are covered:

CNS drug delivery

cardiovascular drug delivery

dermatological drug delivery

drug delivery for special patient populations

hepatic drug delivery

ophthalmic drug delivery

oral drug delivery

respiratory drug delivery

technological and methodological advances in drug delivery

vaccine delivery.

Submissions from the following research areas are also encouraged:

artificial intelligence research for drug release and feedback systems

computational design of formulation components

3D printing of tablets and implants

advanced in silico and in vitro assays of performance of the delivered drug in the body

toxicology aspects of drug delivery systems.

The journal welcomes manuscripts across a range of drug molecule classes where a novel delivery aspect is presented. In addition to conventional therapeutics, the journal will also consider traditional medicines, provided there is well-established, peer-reviewed scientific evidence of efficacy and the principal active molecules are clearly identified. Manuscripts on nutraceuticals with a delivery aspect are also considered, provided the active components have peer-reviewed evidence of a benefit beyond basic nutrition.

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: good health and well-being.

Manuscripts purely relating to drug discovery that is not associated with delivery aspects are not suitable for publication in this journal.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Drug Delivery is committed to advancing developments in the field of drug delivery by communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.