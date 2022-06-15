Scope

The Cardiovascular Drug Delivery section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing targeted drug delivery systems for cardiovascular disease treatment.

Led by Dr. Iwona Cicha from University Hospital Erlangen, the Cardiovascular Drug Delivery section welcomes submissions in various domains of drug delivery, which connect the development of innovative techniques and personalized tools to enhance preventive therapy.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cardiovascular risks related to intravascular nanomedicines

cardiovascular theranostics

drug delivery to cardio-, cerebro-, retino-, and renovascular disorders

drug/nanoparticle-eluting stents

drug-releasing vascular prostheses

drug-target cell interaction modeling

immuno-safety of drug delivery systems

thrombolytic drug delivery systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about targeted drug delivery techniques and their applications in cardiovascular disease management.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the cardiovascular drug delivery, targeted therapies, and personalized tools for cardiovascular disease treatment, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of drug delivery to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.