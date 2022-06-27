Main content

Specialty chief editor iwona cicha University Hospital Erlangen Erlangen , Germany Specialty Chief Editor Cardiovascular Drug Delivery

Scope The Cardiovascular Drug Delivery section of Frontiers in Drug Delivery publishes high-quality reports on basic, translational and clinical research across this expanding part of cardiovascular medicine that addresses the targeted application of drug delivery systems in patients with cardiovascular disease. The advances in this scientific field will have an enormous impact on targeted drug delivery techniques and on personalized tools to improve allocation of preventive therapy. Areas covered by this interdisciplinary section include, but are not limited to: Drug delivery to cardio-, cerebro-, retino-, and renovascular disorders

Thrombolytic drug delivery systems

Cardiovascular theranostics

Drug/nanoparticle-eluting stents

Drug-releasing vascular prostheses

Cardiovascular risks related to intravascular nanomedicines

Immuno-safety of drug delivery systems

Drug-target cell interaction modelling

All studies must contribute insights into cardiovascular drug delivery and cardiovascular disease processes. Reports dealing solely with diagnostics/imaging do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized journals, e.g. Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine (Cardiovascular Imaging Section), or Frontiers in Medical Technology. Frontiers in Drug Delivery is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Drug. Deliv.

Abbreviation fddev

Electronic ISSN 2674-0850

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

