Scope

The CNS Drug Delivery section is dedicated to publishing research focused on enhancing and targeting the delivery of drugs and biopharmacons to the Central Nervous System.

Led by Dr. Maria Deli from the Biological Research Centre, the CNS Drug Delivery section welcomes submissions in the various domains of drug delivery, which connect the understanding of transport systems and pathways of the blood-brain barrier in health and diseases with the development of novel drug delivery platforms and methods.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

brain-targeted nanodelivery systems

drug transport systems at the brain barriers

endo- and transcytotic pathways at the blood-brain barrier

extracellular vesicles as platforms for brain delivery

influx and efflux transporters at the brain barriers in diseases

organ-on-a-chip models to study drug targeting to brain

peptides and small molecule ligands as brain targeting vectors

receptor-mediated transport across the blood-brain barrier

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about drug delivery to the CNS in physiological or pathological conditions.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of transport systems and pathways of the blood-brain barrier, development of novel drug delivery platforms and methods, and brain-targeted nanodelivery systems in relation to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of drug delivery to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.