Scope

The CNS Drug Delivery section of Frontiers in Drug Delivery publishes high-quality reports on basic, translational and clinical research that focuses on the increased and specific delivery of drugs and biopharmacons to the Central Nervous System (CNS). The pharmacological treatment of neurological disorders including stroke, neurodegenerative diseases, epilepsy and brain tumors is hindered by the defence systems of the CNS barriers. The key to solve this problem is the better understanding of the transport systems and pathways of the blood-brain barrier in health as well as in diseases and the discovery of novel drug delivery platforms and methods specifically targeting them. The advances in this scientific field will have huge impact on the development of systems to increase drug delivery to the brain leading to improved therapy of CNS diseases.

Areas covered by this interdisciplinary section include, but are not limited to:

Drug transport systems at the brain barriers

Influx and efflux transporters at the brain barriers in diseases

Receptor-mediated transport across the blood-brain barrier

Endo- and transcytotic pathways at the blood-brain barrier

Brain-targeted nanodelivery systems

Extracellular vesicles as platforms for brain delivery

Peptides and small molecule ligands as brain targeting vectors

Organ-on-a-chip models to study drug targeting to brain

All studies must contribute insights into drug delivery to the CNS in physiological or in patholigical conditions.