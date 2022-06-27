Main content

Specialty chief editor tarl wayne prow University of South Australia Adelaide , Australia Specialty Chief Editor Dermatological Drug Delivery

Scope The Dermatological Drug Delivery section of Frontiers in Drug Delivery publishes high quality basic, applied, translational, and industry research across the field of new technologies and approaches to deliver drugs through or into skin, either for treatment of local disease or systemic release. Non- or minimally-invasive methods of transdermal drug delivery that offer both convenience and efficiency outweigh the more traditional methods of oral delivery and hypodermic needle drug delivery. The field has progressed well beyond first generation of patches, microneedles and formulations, however, transdermal drug delivery has yet to reach its full potential. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: A proof-of-concept for new non- or minimally- invasive transdermal drug delivery or drug monitoring technologies;

Modeling or synthetic skin analogs that improve our understanding of drug permeation;

Emerging technologies for transdermal drug delivery or drug monitoring in skin;

Existing drugs that have a new indication for treatment of skin disease;

New formulations that move large and chemically non-compatible molecules across the skin's biological barrier;

Drug-independent technologies used to treat skin diseases or bring about biological changes within skin. All studies must contribute insights into advances in topical drug delivery, transdermal drug delivery systems or improve our understanding of drug permeation into skin. Frontiers in Drug Delivery is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Drug. Deliv.

Abbreviation fddev

Electronic ISSN 2674-0850

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Dermatological Drug Delivery welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Protocols, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Dermatological Drug Delivery, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.