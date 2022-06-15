Scope

The Drug Delivery for Special Patient Populations section is dedicated to publishing research focused on innovative drug delivery systems tailored for unique populations.

Led by Prof. Nikoletta Fotaki from the University of Bath, the Drug Delivery for Special Patient Populations section welcomes submissions in various domains of drug delivery, which address the challenges faced by special populations, such as pediatric and older patients, as well as those with specific diseases or interventions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

clinical trials assessing safety and efficacy of drug delivery systems in special populations

comparative metabolism of drugs administered from delivery systems in pediatric and older subjects

impact of specific diseases and interventions on performance of delivery systems and devices

influence of comparative physiology on performance of formulations and devices for pediatric and older populations

in vitro, ex vivo, and preclinical models relevant to the translation of drug delivery formulations and devices to special populations

kinetics of drug release from delivery technologies in special populations

physiological PK-PD modeling from delivery systems in special populations

regulatory aspects of delivery systems for special populations

study of new excipients that can be used at safe levels in formulations for special populations

technologies uniquely designed to deliver molecules for special populations

toxicology advances in assessments of drug delivery systems in special populations

understanding the mechanism of drug absorption in special populations from technologies at a cellular biology and molecular level

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of drug delivery systems specifically designed for special patient populations.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the drug delivery systems for special patient populations and SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of drug delivery to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.