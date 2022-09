Scope

The 'Drug Delivery for Special Patient Populations' Section of Frontiers in Drug Delivery will publish high-quality peer-reviewed research on bespoke delivery systems that impact unique populations in respect of drug administration and performance. In particular, physiological differences from the typical adult population can account for major difference in therapeutic outcomes for paediatric and older members of the population when administered in standard dosage form. The regulatory agencies are supportive of drug formulations and devices that make well-designed efficacious and safe delivery systems for millions of paediatric and older patients, special populations that have been relatively under-served to date. Special populations also covers the impact of disease or an intervention (i.e. surgery) on the performance of dosage forms and devices. When constructs are designed for use in humans, the presence of disease may help or hinder the outcomes from a delivery system. While clinical trials test for safety and efficacy of the test system in diseased patients, the influence of altered physiology in diseased patients has often been neglected in the original design and performance. This could be in form of a compromised blood-brain barrier, altered permeability in the small intestine and other differences in the gastrointestinal tract, excess mucus in airways, or differences in epidermal skin thickness composition, just to name some.

Areas covered by this Section include, but are not limited to:

- The influence of comparative physiology on performance of formulations and devices from paediatric and older populations

- Comparative metabolism of drugs administered from delivery system in paediatric and older subjects

- The impact of specific diseases and interventions on performance of delivery systems and devices

- In vitro, ex vivo, and preclinical models that are relevant to the translation of drug delivery formulations and devices to paediatric and older populations

- Technologies that are uniquely designed to deliver molecules for special populations

- Studies that examine patient preferences for delivery system prototypes

- The study of new excipients that can be used at safe levels in formulations for paediatric and older populations

- Understanding the mechanism of drug absorption in paediatric and older populations from technologies at a cell biology and molecular level

- Toxicology advances in assessments of drug delivery systems in paediatric and older populations

- The study of performance of modified release formulations in elderly people taking multiple medications

- Kinetics of drug release from delivery technologies in special populations

- Physiological PK-PD modelling from delivery systems in special populations

- Clinical trials that assess the safety and efficacy of drug delivery systems in paediatric and older populations and other special populations

- Regulatory aspects of delivery systems for paediatric and older populations and other special populations

Original research, reviews, and Special Topics will be covered. 'Drug Delivery for Special Patient Populations' will be a home for drug delivery research that considers these unique populations as highly deserving of research focus.