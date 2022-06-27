Main content

Specialty chief editor nikoletta fotaki University of Bath Bath , United Kingdom Specialty Chief Editor Drug Delivery for Special Patient Populations

Scope The 'Drug Delivery for Special Patient Populations' Section of Frontiers in Drug Delivery will publish high-quality peer-reviewed research on bespoke delivery systems that impact unique populations in respect of drug administration and performance. In particular, physiological differences from the typical adult population can account for major difference in therapeutic outcomes for paediatric and older members of the population when administered in standard dosage form. The regulatory agencies are supportive of drug formulations and devices that make well-designed efficacious and safe delivery systems for millions of paediatric and older patients, special populations that have been relatively under-served to date. Special populations also covers the impact of disease or an intervention (i.e. surgery) on the performance of dosage forms and devices. When constructs are designed for use in humans, the presence of disease may help or hinder the outcomes from a delivery system. While clinical trials test for safety and efficacy of the test system in diseased patients, the influence of altered physiology in diseased patients has often been neglected in the original design and performance. This could be in form of a compromised blood-brain barrier, altered permeability in the small intestine and other differences in the gastrointestinal tract, excess mucus in airways, or differences in epidermal skin thickness composition, just to name some. Areas covered by this Section include, but are not limited to: Areas covered by this Section include, but are not limited to: - The influence of comparative physiology on performance of formulations and devices from paediatric and older populations - The influence of comparative physiology on performance of formulations and devices from paediatric and older populations - Comparative metabolism of drugs administered from delivery system in paediatric and older subjects - Comparative metabolism of drugs administered from delivery system in paediatric and older subjects - The impact of specific diseases and interventions on performance of delivery systems and devices - The impact of specific diseases and interventions on performance of delivery systems and devices - In vitro, ex vivo, and preclinical models that are relevant to the translation of drug delivery formulations and devices to paediatric and older populations - In vitro, ex vivo, and preclinical models that are relevant to the translation of drug delivery formulations and devices to paediatric and older populations - Technologies that are uniquely designed to deliver molecules for special populations - Technologies that are uniquely designed to deliver molecules for special populations - Studies that examine patient preferences for delivery system prototypes - Studies that examine patient preferences for delivery system prototypes - The study of new excipients that can be used at safe levels in formulations for paediatric and older populations - The study of new excipients that can be used at safe levels in formulations for paediatric and older populations - Understanding the mechanism of drug absorption in paediatric and older populations from technologies at a cell biology and molecular level - Understanding the mechanism of drug absorption in paediatric and older populations from technologies at a cell biology and molecular level - Toxicology advances in assessments of drug delivery systems in paediatric and older populations - Toxicology advances in assessments of drug delivery systems in paediatric and older populations - The study of performance of modified release formulations in elderly people taking multiple medications - The study of performance of modified release formulations in elderly people taking multiple medications - Kinetics of drug release from delivery technologies in special populations - Kinetics of drug release from delivery technologies in special populations - Physiological PK-PD modelling from delivery systems in special populations - Physiological PK-PD modelling from delivery systems in special populations - Clinical trials that assess the safety and efficacy of drug delivery systems in paediatric and older populations and other special populations - Clinical trials that assess the safety and efficacy of drug delivery systems in paediatric and older populations and other special populations - Regulatory aspects of delivery systems for paediatric and older populations and other special populations - Regulatory aspects of delivery systems for paediatric and older populations and other special populations Original research, reviews, and Special Topics will be covered. 'Drug Delivery for Special Patient Populations' will be a home for drug delivery research that considers these unique populations as highly deserving of research focus. Frontiers in Drug Delivery is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Drug. Deliv.

Abbreviation fddev

Electronic ISSN 2674-0850

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Drug Delivery for Special Patient Populations welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Protocols, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Drug Delivery for Special Patient Populations, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.