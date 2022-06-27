nikoletta fotaki
University of Bath
Bath, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Drug Delivery for Special Patient Populations
Strathclyde Institute of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Science, University of Strathclyde
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Drug Delivery for Special Patient Populations
Almac (United Kingdom)
Craigavon, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Drug Delivery for Special Patient Populations
University of Southern Denmark
Odense, Denmark
Associate Editor
Drug Delivery for Special Patient Populations
Department of General Pediatrics, Neonatology and Pediatric Cardiology, University Hospital of Düsseldorf
Duesseldorf, Germany
Associate Editor
Drug Delivery for Special Patient Populations
Pfizer
Sandwich, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Drug Delivery for Special Patient Populations
Kura Oncology
San Diego, United States
Associate Editor
Drug Delivery for Special Patient Populations
Kazan State Medical University
Kazan, Russia
Associate Editor
Drug Delivery for Special Patient Populations
University College London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Drug Delivery for Special Patient Populations
Roche (Switzerland)
Basel, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Drug Delivery for Special Patient Populations
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, United States Food and Drug Administration
Silver Spring, United States
Associate Editor
Drug Delivery for Special Patient Populations
University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Drug Delivery for Special Patient Populations
Graz University of Technology
Graz, Austria
Associate Editor
Drug Delivery for Special Patient Populations