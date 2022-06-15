Scope

The Oral Drug Delivery section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and development of oral drug delivery systems.

Led by Dr. Driton Vllasaliu from King's College London, the Oral Drug Delivery section welcomes submissions in the various domains of drug delivery, which connect fundamental research with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

analytical advances to measure oral drug bioavailability using sensitive assays

clinical trials that assess the safety and efficacy of oral drug delivery systems

delivery into and across mucosae from all gastrointestinal regions from mouth to anus

fundamental physicochemical characterization of oral delivery systems

in vitro-in vivo relationships for oral delivery drug formulations

kinetic and modeling of drug release from oral delivery technologies

new methodology to assess delivery of drugs across the gastrointestinal tract, such as organoids and 3D-cultures

oral delivery of advanced therapy medicinal products and extracellular vesicles

oral drug delivery in the context of intestinal physiology

pharmacodynamic considerations specific to the oral delivery route

physiological PK-PD modeling from oral delivery systems

preclinical and clinical toxicology of oral delivery systems

proof-of-principle of oral delivery systems using in vitro intestinal cell cultures, ex vivo tissue, and preclinical animal models, and relating such data to human performance

regulatory aspects of oral delivery systems

technologies that can accurately release payloads in precise gastrointestinal regions

technology designs for delivery formulations for the gastrointestinal tract, including 3D-printing, microneedle tablets, patches, combination tablets, hydrogels, capsules, gels, creams, enemas, suppositories, smart capsules, triggered release, remote release, electronically-activated systems, and ultrasound

understanding the mechanism of drug absorption from oral delivery technologies at a cell biology and molecular level

understanding the role of excipients in oral formulation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, optimization, and evaluation of oral drug delivery systems and their potential applications.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of drug delivery to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.