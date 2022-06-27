Scope

The Oral Drug Delivery section of Frontiers in Drug Delivery publishes high-quality peer-reviewed research on the delivery of small molecules and macromolecules into and across the entire length of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract from the oral cavity to the descending colon. As a delivery route, oral is the most preferred by patients and the one that is first aimed for by Pharma Discovery programmes. Macromolecules under consideration for oral delivery include peptides, proteins, antibodies, siRNA, mRNA, antisense oligonucleotides, genes, and vaccines, all of which have GI stability and epithelial permeability problems. Small molecules include those with solubility and permeability issues from the Biopharmaceutical Classification System (BCS). Much focus is on improving intestinal absorption, but a more recent area of interest is the accurate release of active pharmaceutical ingredients from formulations targeted to specific GI regions to treat local GI disease.

Formulations include more than traditional capsules and tablets, the previous preserve of pharmaceutical scientists. Less common modalities that we will cover include nanoparticle and microparticle prototypes, hydrogels, lipid-based systems, and drug-device combinations. For the oral mucosa, gels, creams, thin films and microneedles are being used to deliver payloads, while suppositories and enemas are used for rectal administration. We are agnostic on the delivery method as long as an important delivery question for the payload is being addressed. Research covering fundamental principles of intestinal epithelial drug transport and drug solubilisation is welcome, as are translational aspects covering pre-clinical proof-of-concept in animal models and clinical trials. Our overall aim is to publish underpinning science that will ultimately increase the quality and number of orally-delivered formulations of old and new molecules that can be offered to patients.

Areas covered by this Section include, but are not limited to:

Delivery into and across mucosae from all GI regions from mouth to anus

Technologies that can accurately release payloads in precise GI regions

Pharmacodynamic considerations specific to the oral delivery route

Technology designs for delivery formulations for the GI tract: 3D-printing, microneedle tablets, patches, combination tablets, hydrogels, capsules, gels, creams, enemas suppositories, smart capsules, triggered release, remote release, electronically-activated systems, and ultrasound

Understanding the role of excipients in oral formulation

Understanding the mechanism of drug absorption from oral delivery technologies at a cell biology and molecular level

Fundamental physicochemical characterisation of oral delivery systems

New methodology to assess delivery of drugs across the GI tract: organoids and 3D-cultures

Analytical advances to measure oral drug bioavailability using sensitive assays

Toxicology advances in assessments of oral drug delivery systems

Advanced imaging to show localisation of oral delivery systems in regions and tissues of the GI tract

Oral drug delivery in the context of intestinal physiology

Kinetic- and modelling of drug release from oral delivery technologies

Physiological PK-PD modelling from oral delivery systems

Proof-of-principle of oral delivery systems using in vitro intestinal cell cultures, ex vivo tissue, and preclinical animal models, and relating such data to human performance

In vitro-in vivo relationships for oral delivery drug formulations

Preclinical and clinical toxicology of oral delivery systems

Clinical trials that assess the safety and efficacy of oral drug delivery systems

Performance of oral delivery systems in patients post-authorisation

Regulatory aspects of oral delivery systems