Scope

The Respiratory Drug Delivery section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of respiratory drug delivery systems.

Led by Dr. David Cipolla from Insmed Inc. and Dr. Hak-Kim Chan from The University of Sydney, the Respiratory Drug Delivery section welcomes submissions in the various domains of respiratory drug delivery, which connect interdisciplinary fields to improve patient outcomes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

analytical tests and methodology for inhaled products

assessing and predicting in vitro - in vivo relationships for inhaled drug products

characterizing and overcoming biological mechanisms and barriers in the lung

clinical safety and efficacy studies of inhaled products

development and characterization of in vitro and in vivo models of aerosol deposition

formulation of inhaled products

human factors and performance characterization of inhaled products

inhaled device development

pharmacokinetics and modelling of drug release or clearance from the lung

regulatory requirements and development of bioequivalent inhaled products

toxicology evaluation of inhaled products

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, development, and evaluation of respiratory drug delivery systems.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of respiratory drug delivery to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.