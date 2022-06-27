Main content

Scope The Respiratory Drug Delivery section in Frontiers in Drug Delivery publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research across all aspects of respiratory drug delivery including the design and development of inhalation products, delivery of those products to the respiratory tract, and the evaluation of the performance of those products in vitro, in vivo and in human clinical studies. These combination products require an interdisciplinary team of scientists and engineers working in concert to gain approval for patient use. The Respiratory Drug Delivery section thus solicits significant advances in areas across these multidisciplinary fields including, but not limited to: Characterizing and overcoming biological mechanisms and barriers in the lung

Development and characterization of in vitro and in vivo models of aerosol deposition, including impact of cough, lung injury or disease

Toxicology evaluation of inhaled products

Formulation of inhaled products including solutions, suspensions, powders, nanoparticles, microparticles

Inhaled device development including nebulizers, MDIs, DPIs, and soft mist inhalers

Human factors and performance characterization of inhaled products

Analytical tests and methodology for inhaled products including delivered dose, aerosol particle size distribution, particle characteristics and dissolution characteristics

Kinetics and modelling of drug release or clearance

Advanced imaging techniques characterizing lung disease or impact of treatments

Assessing and predicting in vitro - in vivo relationships for inhaled drug products

Clinical safety and efficacy studies of inhaled products

Regulatory requirements and development of bioequivalent inhaled products All studies must contribute insights into respiratory drug delivery. Reports dealing with the pharmacology of drugs should be submitted to more specialized journals such as our sister journal, Frontiers in Pharmacology. Frontiers in Drug Delivery is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

