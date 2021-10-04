Mission & scope

Frontiers in Environmental Health focuses on the relationship between the environment and its effect on human health. This includes but is not limited to housing conditions, air pollution, occupational exposure, epidemiology, water and policies. This journal publishes rigorously peer reviewed research to disseminate knowledge to researchers, policy makers, clinicians and the general public worldwide.

Currently, 24% of deaths worldwide are linked to the environment and it is predicted that there may be 250,000 additional deaths per year due to climate change between 2030 and 2050 (1).

By sharing knowledge of environmental health, this journal aims to make a significant contribution to the improvement of public health worldwide. We have particular interest in research in low and middle income countries, who are the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change due to the lack of resources.

Frontiers in Environmental Health is arranged into Specialty Sections, which include:

• Housing Conditions and Public Health

• Environmental Epidemiology

• Air Quality and Health

• Occupational Safety and Health Interventions

This journal aims to bridge the identification of the environment's effect on health, with measures to reduce the current and future impact.

We welcome original research articles, reviews on subjects of broad interest, mini reviews on topical issues, perspectives and opinions. All contributions need to present new insights and attract broad interest in various disciplines.

1. https://www.who.int/health-topics/environmental-health#tab=tab_1