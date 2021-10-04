Mission & scope

Frontiers in Environmental Health is a multidisciplinary journal that explores the relationship between the environment and its impact on human health.

Led by Field Chief Editor Pam Factor-Litvak from Columbia University, Frontiers in Environmental Health welcomes research contributions in various domains of environmental health, in order to bridge the gap between the identification of environmental effects on health and measures to mitigate their current and future impact. Topics include, but are not limited to:

air quality and health

environmental epidemiology

housing conditions and public health

occupational safety and health interventions

The journal's focus on the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being, aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages. By addressing environmental factors contributing to health issues, Frontiers in Environmental Health seeks to improve public health worldwide. Moreover, the journal's focus on research in low and middle-income countries aligns with SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities, addressing the disproportionate impact of climate change and environmental factors on vulnerable populations.

Manuscripts not pertaining to the field of environmental health or failing to contribute to advancing research within this discipline are not accepted by Frontiers in Environmental Health. Additionally, submissions that do not align with the journal's mission of bridging the gap between the identification of environmental effects on health and measures to mitigate their impact, as well as those outside the scope of environmental epidemiology, air quality and health, or occupational safety and health interventions, may not be considered for publication.

Frontiers in Environmental Health is committed to advancing developments in the field of environmental health by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, enabling the scientific breakthroughs of the future.