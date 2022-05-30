sara jahnke
NDRI USA, Inc.
Leawood, KS, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Occupational Safety and Health Interventions
National Institute for Insurance against Accidents at Work (INAIL)
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Occupational Safety and Health Interventions
National Institute for Insurance against Accidents at Work (INAIL)
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Occupational Safety and Health Interventions
National Research Council - Institute of BioEconomy
Florence, Italy
Associate Editor
Occupational Safety and Health Interventions
University of Tuzla
Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Associate Editor
Occupational Safety and Health Interventions
University of Alberta
Edmonton, Canada
Associate Editor
Occupational Safety and Health Interventions
Saints Cyril and Methodius University of Skopje
Skopje, North Macedonia
Associate Editor
Occupational Safety and Health Interventions
Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
Chennai, India
Associate Editor
Occupational Safety and Health Interventions