Mission & scope

Frontiers in Epigenetics and Epigenomics publishes interdisciplinary research on fundamental biological processes united by the concepts of cellular memory and differentiation. The field traces its origin to Aristotle who framed in clear epigenetic terms the developmental process beginning with an undifferentiated egg, as opposed to the theory of preformation. In the 1940s Conrad Waddington adopted the metaphor of a rugged hillside to represent an “epigenetic landscape”, where changes in gene activity alter the topography to divert the path of a rolling ball towards an alternative developmental outcome. Classical clonal genetic phenomena such as position-effect variegation in flies and the orange and black fur patches of a calico cat were understood to be examples of path diversions within the epigenetic landscape as development proceeds. With the advent of molecular biology in the 1950s and 1960s, epigenetics became equated with mechanisms of gene expression that result in differences between cell types. Advances in chromatin biology including the discovery of the nucleosome in the 1970s gave rise to epigenomics, a field largely focused on DNA and histone modifications, transcriptional regulation and chromatin remodeling. By the beginning of the 21st century cellular memory was understood to be triggered by transcription factor binding and maintained through the cell cycle by chromatin modifications, nucleosome remodeling and DNA methylation. The remarkable conservation of the basic components of chromatin throughout the eukaryotic kingdom has united the field such that studies in model organisms as different as yeast, flies, mice and maize can shed light on epigenetic phenomena as diverse as mating-type silencing, position-effect variegation, cancer and paramutation. The field is also brought together by exciting technological advances in epigenomics thus far in the 21st century that have driven progress in understanding cell biology, development and disease.

The rich history of epigenetic and epigenomic studies in diverse organisms has motivated the choice of four initial specialties intended to capture the coherence and breadth of the field.

Chromatin Epigenomics includes fundamental processes whereby complexes of DNA, proteins and RNA mediate cellular memory. These processes include replication, transcription, chromosome compaction and segregation, transcription factor binding, nucleosome remodeling, histone modification, DNA methylation and direct RNA-chromatin interactions.

Epigenetics and Metabolism focuses on interactions between chromatin and metabolites that affect gene expression and cellular memory, including drugs that inhibit epigenetic processes.

Plant Epigenetics is a foundational field of research insofar as epigenetic and transgenerational phenomena such as paramutation were first described and best studied in plants. The field includes chromatin-based and small RNA-mediated regulatory processes and developmental epigenetics using plant models.

Epigenomic Tools are primarily DNA sequencing- and chromatin-based experimental and computational tools and the resulting data to study epigenetic processes, including development and cancer.

------------------

We are proud sponsors of the Epigenetics Society. The goal of the Epigenetics Society is to connect and inform community members in order to further epigenetics research.