Mission & scope

Frontiers in Epigenetics and Epigenomics publishes interdisciplinary research on fundamental biological processes united by the concepts of cellular memory and differentiation.

Led by Field Chief Editor Professor Steven Henikoff (Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, USA) the journal aims to advance exciting technological advances in epigenomics, driving progress in understanding cell biology, development, and disease. Subjects of interest include but are not limited to:

chromatin epigenomics

epigenetics and metabolism

epigenomic tools

plant epigenetics.

Articles that advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 3: good health and wellbeing, are particularly welcome.

Frontiers in Epigenetics and Epigenomics is proud to sponsor the Epigenetics Society, which connects and informs community members to further epigenetics research.

Frontiers in Epigenetics and Epigenomics is committed to advancing developments in the field of epigenetics and epigenomics by communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.