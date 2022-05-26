gordon m. burghardt
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Knoxville, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Ethology
San Diego State University
San Diego, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Foraging and Antipredator Behavior
Calvin University
Grand Rapids, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Social Behavior and Communication
University of Valencia
Valencia, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Adaptation and Evolution
University of Lethbridge
Lethbridge, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Behavioral Development and Play
University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Applied Ethology and Sentience
Utrecht University
Utrecht, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Behavioral Development and Play
University of Palermo
Palermo, Italy
Associate Editor
Behavioral Development and Play
University of Pavia
Pavia, Italy
Associate Editor
Foraging and Antipredator Behavior
CCT CONICET Córdoba
Cordoba, Argentina
Associate Editor
Applied Ethology and Sentience
Muséum National d'Histoire Naturelle
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Adaptation and Evolution
PAN Works
Wilbraham, United States
Associate Editor
Applied Ethology and Sentience
Department of Veterinary Sciences, University of Pisa
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Applied Ethology and Sentience
University of Alberta
Edmonton, Canada
Associate Editor
Applied Ethology and Sentience
Centro Universitário Padre Anchieta
Jundiaí, Brazil
Associate Editor
Applied Ethology and Sentience
University of Valencia
Valencia, Spain
Associate Editor
Adaptation and Evolution