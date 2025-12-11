Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
We’re seeking Associate Editors and Reviewers in the field of Ethology to join our community-driven journal. If interested please apply here.
This Research Topic looks into behavioural data which is central to understanding how animals respond to the care they receive in zoos, aquariums, and other ex situ environments.
Our focus is on identifying impactful themes, do you have an idea that you would like to host? Please let us know!
Our recent publication on urban bird adaptation to complex and challenging environments has garnered significant global attention, with coverage in over 25 major international news outlets and nearly 50 specialist publications.
Explore our step-by-step guidance and tools to help you prepare, submit, and share your research.
University of Valencia
Valencia, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Adaptation and Evolution
Muséum National d'Histoire Naturelle
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Adaptation and Evolution
University of Valencia
Valencia, Spain
Associate Editor
Adaptation and Evolution
Department of Ecological and Biological Sciences, University of Tuscia
Viterbo, Italy
Associate Editor
Adaptation and Evolution