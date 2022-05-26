thomas akre
Smithsonian Institution
Washington, United States
Community Reviewer
Applied Ethology and Sentience
Smithsonian Institution
Washington, United States
Community Reviewer
Applied Ethology and Sentience
Universidade Federal de Ouro Preto
Ouro Preto, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Applied Ethology and Sentience
Institut National de recherche pour l’agriculture, l’alimentation et l’environnement (INRAE)
Paris, France
Community Reviewer
Applied Ethology and Sentience
University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Community Reviewer
Applied Ethology and Sentience
Prairie Swine Centre, College of Agriculture and Bioresources, University of Saskatchewan
Saskaton, Canada
Community Reviewer
Applied Ethology and Sentience
Ethologie, Ecole Nationale Vétérinaire d'Alfort
Maisons-Alfort, France
Community Reviewer
Applied Ethology and Sentience
Eötvös Loránd University
Budapest, Hungary
Community Reviewer
Applied Ethology and Sentience
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, United States
Community Reviewer
Applied Ethology and Sentience
University of Rennes 1
Rennes, France
Community Reviewer
Applied Ethology and Sentience
La Trobe University
Melbourne, Australia
Community Reviewer
Applied Ethology and Sentience
Federal University of Santa Catarina
Florianopolis, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Applied Ethology and Sentience
Universidad de la República
Montevideo, Uruguay
Community Reviewer
Applied Ethology and Sentience
INRA Centre Val de Loire
Nouzilly, France
Community Reviewer
Applied Ethology and Sentience
University of South Australia
Adelaide, Australia
Community Reviewer
Applied Ethology and Sentience
University of Southampton
Southampton, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Applied Ethology and Sentience
Purdue University
West Lafayette, United States
Community Reviewer
Applied Ethology and Sentience