Scope

The Non-Carbon-Based Fuels specialty section of Frontiers in Fuels The Non-Carbon-Based fuels section of Frontiers in Fuels publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research across the field of non-carbon-based fuels (e.g. H2, NH3, metals). It provides rapid dissemination of research work on the sustainable generation and application of these fuels. Applications include but are not limited to power generation, high temperature processes and propulsion. Research work on life cycle assessment is welcomed.

The aim of this section is to provide a platform for scientists and engineers to share, promote, and disseminate their research innovations in the field of Non-Carbon-Based fuels and stimulate the R&D needed in the Energy Transition towards a Sustainable Development in line with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

• Sustainable generation of H2, NH3 and metal-fuels

• Application of H2, NH3 (and metal-fuels) in propulsion (Fuel cells, ICE)

• Application of H2, NH3 and metal-fuels in power generation

• Application of H2, NH3 and metal-fuels in high temperature processes

• System studies on a sustainable energy, energy carrier landscape and the role of non-carbon-based fuels

• LCA of non-carbon-based fuels

Research articles with a theoretical, modelling and/or experimental focus are welcomed and will be subjected to a strict double-peer-review process. Submissions may focus on the generation and/or combustion performance of the fuels in the various application areas.