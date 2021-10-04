Scope

The Non-Carbon-Based Fuels section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the sustainable generation and application of non-carbon-based fuels, as well as the policy frameworks and scale-up pathways that enable their adoption for a sustainable, fossil-free future.

Led by Dr. Maria Goula from the University of Western Macedonia, the Non-Carbon-Based Fuels section welcomes submissions across the various domains of non-carbon-based fuels research, which connect fundamental and applied studies to promote sustainable development in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

application of hydrogen, ammonia, and metal-fuels in high temperature processes

application of hydrogen, ammonia, and metal-fuels in power generation

application of hydrogen, ammonia, and metal-fuels in propulsion (fuel cells, internal combustion engines)

life cycle assessment of non-carbon-based fuels

sustainable generation of hydrogen, ammonia, and metal-fuels

system studies on the sustainable energy and energy-carrier landscape, and the role of non-carbon-based fuels within it

non-carbon-based fuel policy, regulation, and governance — including clean fuel mandates, blending targets, and sustainability certification

scale-up pathways from laboratory to commercial deployment

techno-economic and life-cycle assessments

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the generation, application, and assessment of non-carbon-based fuels, or offer insights into the economic, regulatory, and policy instruments that govern their production and use.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the sustainable generation and application of non-carbon-based fuels, as well as the policy frameworks that shape their adoption. Equally, the section encourages research that addresses scaling non-carbon-based fuels from laboratory to market. These subjects align with SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy; SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; and SDG 13: Climate Action.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge, impactful discoveries, and policy-relevant insights in the field of non-carbon-based fuels research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.