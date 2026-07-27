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The University of Sheffield
Sheffield, United Kingdom
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Fuels
University of Guelph
Guelph, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Biofuels
University of Western Macedonia
Kozani, Greece
Specialty Chief Editor
Non-Carbon-Based Fuels
Paul Scherrer Institut (PSI)
Villigen, Switzerland
Specialty Chief Editor
Synfuels