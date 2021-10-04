Mission & scope

Frontiers in Fuels is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on sustainable generation and applications of fuels.

Led by Field Chief Editor Mohamed Pourkashanian from the University of Sheffield, Frontiers in Fuels welcomes research contributions in various domains of fuel science, aiming to bridge the gap between sustainability and fuel development. Topics include, but are not limited to:

biofuels

fuel cells & electrolysis

non-carbon-based fuels

resource extraction

solar fuels

synfuels

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions that support and advance the focus areas of sustainable and alternative fuel generation, utilization, and applications.

The journal supports and advances the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7: Affordable and Clean Energy. By focusing on sustainable generation, utilization, and applications, of fuels, Frontiers in Fuels directly contributes to the objectives of SDG 7 by promoting the development and adoption of clean and renewable energy sources, such as solar fuels, low/zero-carbon-based fuels, synfuels, and biofuels. Through research contributions in fuel science, the journal plays a vital role in advancing sustainable energy solutions and facilitating the transition towards a more sustainable energy future.

Manuscripts relating to direct use of traditional fossil fuels and their fundamentals and applications are not suitable for publication in this journal.

Frontiers in Fuels is committed to advancing developments in the field of fuel science by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.