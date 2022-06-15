Mission & scope

Frontiers in Integrative Neuroscience publishes research that synthesizes multiple facets of brain-body structure and function, to better understand how multiple diverse functions are integrated to produce complex behaviors.

Led by Specialty Chief Editor Prof Elizabeth B Torres (Rutgers University, USA) and indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, and the DOAJ, the journal publishes research that furthers our understanding of the integrative mechanisms underlying brain-body functioning across one or more interacting levels of neural organization. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

in vitro or in vivo investigations across the molecular, cellular, systems, and behavioral level

primary questions of how multiple sensory, cognitive, and emotional processes merge to produce a coordinated complex behavior.

Research in any species and at any stage of development and aging that is focused on understanding integration mechanisms underlying emergent properties of the brain-body and behavior are welcome.

The journal also encourages submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: ensuring healthy lives and well-being for all at all ages.

Manuscripts that focus on alternative medicine or processes that do not have a fundamental basis in neuroscience are not suitable for publication in this journal.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Integrative Neuroscience is committed to advancing developments in the field by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.