Main content

Specialty chief editor elizabeth b torres Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey New Brunswick , United States Specialty Chief Editor Frontiers in Integrative Neuroscience

Mission & scope Frontiers in Integrative Neuroscience publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research that synthesizes multiple facets of brain structure and function, to better understand how multiple diverse functions are integrated to produce complex behaviors. Led by an outstanding Editorial Board of international experts, this multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, academics, clinicians and the public worldwide.



Our goal is to publish research related to furthering the understanding of the integrative mechanisms underlying brain functioning across one or more interacting levels of neural organization. In most real life experiences, sensory inputs from several modalities converge and interact in a manner that influences perception and actions generating purposeful and social behaviors. The journal is therefore focused on the primary questions of how multiple sensory, cognitive and emotional processes merge to produce coordinated complex behavior. It is questions such as this that cannot be answered at a single level – an ion channel, a neuron or a synapse – that we wish to focus on. In Frontiers in Integrative Neuroscience we welcome in vitro or in vivo investigations across the molecular, cellular, and systems and behavioral level. Research in any species and at any stage of development and aging that are focused at understanding integration mechanisms underlying emergent properties of the brain and behavior are welcome. Frontiers in Integrative Neuroscience is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Integr. Neurosci.

Abbreviation fnint

Electronic ISSN 1662-5145

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, PsycINFO, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), Embase, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS, EBSCO, OpenAIRE

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 3.213 Impact Factor 5.0 CiteScore

Submission Frontiers in Integrative Neuroscience welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to Frontiers in Integrative Neuroscience, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty journal.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.