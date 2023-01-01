Mission & scope

Medical Engineering applies engineering’s concepts to develop solutions in medicine and healthcare. Medical engineering has therefore an extremely wide breath as it can cover the development from large sophisticated imaging equipment such as PET scanners to nanorobot designed to perform tasks at the molecular levels. In parallel, the understanding of the organ systems composing the human body is central for the development of new therapies based either on engineering or biological approaches. More recently with the development of artificial intelligence, new perspectives at the diagnostic or therapeutic levels have emerged. Research in medical engineering spans therefore almost all engineering branches, biological sub-disciplines and medicine specialties.

The scientific evaluation of developments in medical engineering requires a community of scientists with backgrounds in physics, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, material sciences, chemical engineering, computer sciences, or molecular and cell biology, as well as medicine.

The mission of the journal is to host in one forum the diversity of scientists interested in research and development in the field of medical engineering. Therefore, the journal welcomes all scientifically relevant researches to further favor the cross fertilization of the different disciplines composing the field of medical engineering.