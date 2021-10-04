Mission & scope

Frontiers in Medical Engineering is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on the development of engineering solutions in medicine and healthcare.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof. Dominique P. Pioletti (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne, Switzerland), Frontiers in Medical Engineering is a DOAJ-indexed journal welcoming research contributions in the various domains of medical engineering, which bridge the gap between engineering concepts and medical applications. Topics include, but are not limited to:

advanced technologies for medicine

clinical engineering

computational medicine

medical engineering materials

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions covering the development of sophisticated imaging equipment, nanorobotics for molecular-level tasks, understanding organ systems for therapy development, engineering and biological approaches to therapies, and artificial intelligence in diagnostics and therapeutics.

The journal supports and advances the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being. Medical engineering plays a crucial role in advancing healthcare solutions, improving medical diagnostics, and developing innovative therapies to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages. By fostering interdisciplinary collaboration among scientists, engineers, and medical professionals, the journal promotes research and development in medical engineering, ultimately leading to better health outcomes and improved quality of life for individuals worldwide.

Manuscripts relating to topics not directly connected to medical engineering, such as those focusing solely on the development and testing of the technology within the field, are not suitable for publication in this journal and should instead be submitted to Frontiers in Medical Technology.

Frontiers in Medical Engineering is committed to advancing developments in the field of medical engineering by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.